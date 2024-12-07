North Carolina vs Georgia Tech Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 7

The North Carolina Tar Heels (4-4, 0-0 ACC) will look to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-4, 0-0 ACC) on December 7, 2024 at Dean E. Smith Center.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, December 7, 2024

Game time: 2:00 PM ET

TV channel: ACC Network

Location: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Arena: Dean E. Smith Center

North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: North Carolina win (94.8%)

Before you decide to wager on North Carolina-Georgia Tech contest (in which North Carolina is a 15.5-point favorite and the over/under has been set at 163.5 points), keep reading for a few betting insights and trends for Saturday's game.

North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

North Carolina has put together a 3-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

Georgia Tech has won just two games against the spread this year.

At home last season, the Tar Heels had a worse record against the spread (8-7-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (7-3-0).

Against the spread last year, the Yellow Jackets had better results on the road (6-6-0) than at home (7-8-0).

North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech: Moneyline Betting Stats

North Carolina has been victorious in four of the six contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Tar Heels have been listed as a favorite of -2000 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

Georgia Tech has yet to win a game it was the moneyline underdog this season, going 0-2.

The Yellow Jackets have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of +980 or longer.

North Carolina has an implied victory probability of 95.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech Head-to-Head Comparison

North Carolina's +52 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 88.4 points per game (10th in college basketball) while allowing 81.9 per outing (349th in college basketball).

RJ Davis is 62nd in the nation with a team-high 18.4 points per game.

Georgia Tech is outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game, with a +27 scoring differential overall. It puts up 78.1 points per game (139th in college basketball) and allows 74.8 per outing (265th in college basketball).

Lance Terry paces Georgia Tech, scoring 14.6 points per game (300th in college basketball).

The Tar Heels record 34.9 rebounds per game (108th in college basketball) compared to the 34.4 of their opponents.

Jae'Lyn Withers averages 5.3 rebounds per game (ranking 519th in college basketball) to lead the Tar Heels.

The 35.8 rebounds per game the Yellow Jackets accumulate rank 76th in college basketball, 3.4 more than the 32.4 their opponents grab.

Baye Ndongo leads the Yellow Jackets with 7.4 rebounds per game (129th in college basketball).

North Carolina averages 105.1 points per 100 possessions (38th in college basketball), while allowing 97.3 points per 100 possessions (316th in college basketball).

The Yellow Jackets score 96.7 points per 100 possessions (174th in college basketball), while conceding 92.5 points per 100 possessions (241st in college basketball).

