North Carolina vs Charlotte Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 2 2025

NCAA football action on Saturday includes the North Carolina Tar Heels taking on the Charlotte 49ers.

North Carolina vs Charlotte Odds & Spread

Moneyline: North Carolina: (-521) | Charlotte: (+385)

North Carolina: (-521) | Charlotte: (+385) Spread: North Carolina: -13.5 (-110) | Charlotte: +13.5 (-110)

North Carolina: -13.5 (-110) | Charlotte: +13.5 (-110) Total: 49.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

North Carolina vs Charlotte Betting Trends

North Carolina is winless against the spread this year.

All one of North Carolina's games have hit the over this season.

Charlotte has no wins against the spread this season.

No Charlotte game has gone over the point total this year.

North Carolina vs Charlotte Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tar Heels win (77.1%)

North Carolina vs Charlotte Point Spread

Charlotte is a 13.5-point underdog against North Carolina. Charlotte is -110 to cover the spread, and North Carolina is -110.

North Carolina vs Charlotte Over/Under

An over/under of 49.5 has been set for North Carolina-Charlotte on Sept. 6, with the over being -118 and the under -104.

North Carolina vs Charlotte Moneyline

North Carolina is the favorite, -521 on the moneyline, while Charlotte is a +385 underdog.

North Carolina vs. Charlotte Points Insights

The Tar Heels' average implied point total last season was 0.5 fewer points than their implied total in Saturday's game (31.5 implied points on average compared to 32 implied points in this game).

The 49ers' average implied point total last season (31.8 points) is 13.8 points higher than their implied total in this matchup (18 points).

North Carolina vs. Charlotte Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 6, 2025

Saturday, September 6, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Stadium: Jerry Richardson Stadium

