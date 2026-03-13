North Carolina Central vs Delaware State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for MEAC Tournament

The No. 3 seed North Carolina Central Eagles (13-17, 8-6 MEAC) square off against the No. 7 seed Delaware State Hornets (8-22, 2-12 MEAC) in the MEAC tournament Friday at Norfolk Scope Arena, tipping off at 8:30 p.m. ET. Both teams will attempt to get one step closer to earning an automatic place in the NCAA Tournament.

North Carolina Central vs. Delaware State Game Info and Odds

North Carolina Central vs. Delaware State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: North Carolina Central win (64.4%)

North Carolina Central is a 4.5-point favorite against Delaware State on Friday and the over/under has been set at 132.5 points. Below are a few betting trends and insights if you are planning on making a wager on the outing.

North Carolina Central vs. Delaware State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

North Carolina Central has compiled a 13-13-0 record against the spread this season.

Delaware State has compiled a 9-17-0 ATS record so far this season.

As a 4.5-point underdog or more in 2025-26, Delaware State is 7-10 against the spread compared to the 2-3 ATS record North Carolina Central puts up as a 4.5-point favorite.

The Eagles sport a worse record against the spread in home games (3-6-0) than they do on the road (9-7-0).

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Hornets have a better winning percentage at home (.444, 4-5-0 record) than on the road (.250, 4-12-0).

North Carolina Central is 7-8-0 against the spread in conference games this year.

Delaware State's MEAC record against the spread is 4-11-0.

North Carolina Central vs. Delaware State: Moneyline Betting Stats

North Carolina Central has come away with six wins in the eight contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

This season, the Eagles have come away with a win four times in five chances when named as a favorite of at least -192 or shorter on the moneyline.

Delaware State has won five of the 21 games it was the underdog on the moneyline this season (23.8%).

The Hornets have a 3-13 record (winning only 18.8% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline underdog of +154 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies North Carolina Central has a 65.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

North Carolina Central vs. Delaware State Head-to-Head Comparison

With 78.8 points scored per game and 75.8 points allowed last year, North Carolina Central was 58th in college basketball offensively and 289th on defense.

At 30.5 rebounds per game and 30.8 rebounds conceded, North Carolina Central was 271st and 153rd in the nation, respectively, last year.

North Carolina Central was 46th in the country in assists (15.8 per game) last year.

In terms of turnovers, North Carolina Central was 312th in the country in committing them (12.6 per game) last year. It was sixth-best in forcing them (15 per game).

With 78.7 points per game on offense, Delaware State was 61st in college basketball last year. At the other end, it surrendered 74.3 points per contest, which ranked 249th in college basketball.

Delaware State grabbed 33.9 rebounds per game (66th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 30.3 rebounds per contest (121st-ranked).

Delaware State averaged 14 assists per game, which ranked them 141st in the country.

Delaware State averaged 12.2 turnovers per game last season (277th-ranked in college basketball), and it forced 14.2 turnovers per contest (17th-best).

