North Alabama vs Jacksonville Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for ASUN Tournament

The No. 2 seed North Alabama Lions (23-9, 14-4 ASUN) and the No. 4 seed Jacksonville Dolphins (19-12, 12-6 ASUN) will try to advance in the ASUN tournament on Thursday as they square off at 7 p.m. ET.

North Alabama vs. Jacksonville Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 6, 2025

Thursday, March 6, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Florence, Alabama

Florence, Alabama Arena: Flowers Hall

North Alabama vs. Jacksonville Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: North Alabama win (84.1%)

Before placing a bet on Thursday's North Alabama-Jacksonville spread (North Alabama -5.5) or over/under (143.5 points), check out the betting insights and trends below.

North Alabama vs. Jacksonville: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

North Alabama has compiled a 19-10-0 ATS record so far this year.

Jacksonville has compiled a 14-14-0 ATS record so far this season.

North Alabama (13-3) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 5.5 points or more this season (81.2%) than Jacksonville (3-4) does as a 5.5+-point underdog (42.9%).

At home, the Lions have a better record against the spread (12-2-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (6-8-0).

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Dolphins have a better winning percentage at home (.545, 6-5-0 record) than on the road (.467, 7-8-0).

North Alabama has covered the spread 12 times in 18 conference games.

Against the spread in ASUN play, Jacksonville is 10-9-0 this year.

North Alabama vs. Jacksonville: Moneyline Betting Stats

North Alabama has come away with 17 wins in the 20 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

This year, the Lions have won 15 of 16 games when listed as at least -255 or better on the moneyline.

Jacksonville has won 27.3% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (3-8).

The Dolphins have gone 1-5 in games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +205 or longer (16.7%).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that North Alabama has a 71.8% chance of pulling out a win.

North Alabama vs. Jacksonville Head-to-Head Comparison

North Alabama outscores opponents by 8.9 points per game (scoring 79.6 per game to rank 52nd in college basketball while allowing 70.7 per outing to rank 141st in college basketball) and has a +287 scoring differential overall.

Jacari Lane leads North Alabama, scoring 17.3 points per game (94th in the nation).

Jacksonville is outscoring opponents by 1.6 points per game, with a +50 scoring differential overall. It puts up 72.4 points per game (228th in college basketball) and allows 70.8 per contest (147th in college basketball).

Robert McCray's 16.5 points per game leads Jacksonville and ranks 148th in the country.

The Lions grab 35.2 rebounds per game (36th in college basketball) while conceding 31.8 per contest to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 3.4 boards per game.

Corneilous Williams leads the team with 8.9 rebounds per game (33rd in college basketball action).

The Dolphins prevail in the rebound battle by an average of 3.4 boards. They are pulling down 33.6 rebounds per game (83rd in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 30.2.

Stephon Payne III paces the team with 6.4 rebounds per game (249th in college basketball).

North Alabama averages 102.0 points per 100 possessions on offense (44th in college basketball), and gives up 90.5 points per 100 possessions (112th in college basketball).

The Dolphins rank 279th in college basketball averaging 92.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 102nd, allowing 90.2 points per 100 possessions.

