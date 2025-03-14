Norfolk State vs Morgan State Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for MEAC Tournament

The No. 1 seed Norfolk State Spartans (22-10, 11-3 MEAC) will take the court in the MEAC tournament against the No. 5 seed Morgan State Bears (14-17, 7-7 MEAC), Friday at 6 p.m. ET live on ESPN+.

Norfolk State vs. Morgan State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 14, 2025

Friday, March 14, 2025 Game time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Norfolk, Virginia

Norfolk, Virginia Arena: Norfolk Scope Arena

Norfolk State vs. Morgan State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Norfolk State win (85.9%)

Before making a wager on Friday's Norfolk State-Morgan State spread (Norfolk State -10.5) or over/under (154.5 points), take a look at the betting trends and insights below.

Norfolk State vs. Morgan State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Norfolk State has compiled a 17-12-0 record against the spread this season.

Morgan State has put together a 16-11-0 record against the spread this season.

Morgan State covers the spread when it is a 10.5-point underdog or more 66.7% of the time. That's more often than Norfolk State covers as a favorite of 10.5 or more (57.1%).

The Spartans have done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (11-6-0) than they have in home games (5-4-0).

The Bears have been better against the spread at home (8-3-0) than away (7-8-0) this season.

Norfolk State is 7-8-0 against the spread in conference games this year.

Morgan State has covered the spread 10 times in 15 MEAC games.

Norfolk State vs. Morgan State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Norfolk State has been the moneyline favorite in 19 games this season and has come away with the win 16 times (84.2%) in those contests.

The Spartans have not lost in seven games this year when favored by -629 or better on the moneyline.

Morgan State has been the moneyline underdog 20 total times this season. Morgan State has gone 6-14 in those games.

The Bears have not won a game when entering as a moneyline underdog with odds of +450 or longer in four chances.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Norfolk State has a 86.3% chance of pulling out a win.

Norfolk State vs. Morgan State Head-to-Head Comparison

Norfolk State averages 78.2 points per game (75th in college basketball) while allowing 69.5 per outing (98th in college basketball). It has a +278 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 8.7 points per game.

Brian Moore Jr.'s 18.7 points per game lead Norfolk State and rank 54th in the nation.

Morgan State has a -22 scoring differential, putting up 80.8 points per game (34th in college basketball) and allowing 81.5 (356th in college basketball).

Morgan State's leading scorer, Kameron Hobbs, ranks 150th in the nation, putting up 16.6 points per game.

The Spartans grab 31 rebounds per game (238th in college basketball) while conceding 29.7 per contest to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 1.3 boards per game.

Jalen Myers tops the Spartans with 5.6 rebounds per game (418th in college basketball action).

The Bears average 33.1 rebounds per game (115th in college basketball), compared to the 33.5 of their opponents.

Daniel Akitoby is 129th in the nation with 7.3 rebounds per game, leading the Bears.

Norfolk State's 101.2 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 55th in college basketball, and the 90 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 91st in college basketball.

The Bears rank 200th in college basketball with 94.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and 246th defensively with 95.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

