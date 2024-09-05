Noah Brown 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook
Noah Brown could be a fantasy option for you in 2024, and we have stats and fantasy projections for the Washington Commanders wide receiver below.
Noah Brown Key Fantasy Stats
Snag a look at Brown's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2023 Fantasy Points
|68.6
|206
|66
|2024 Projected Fantasy Points
|99.9
|142
|55
Noah Brown 2023 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season -- Week 9 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- Brown finished with 21.3 fantasy points. His stat line: six catches, 153 yards and one touchdown. See the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|@Ravens
|1.9
|4
|3
|20
|0
|Week 6
|Saints
|3.7
|5
|2
|37
|0
|Week 8
|@Panthers
|5.7
|5
|3
|57
|0
|Week 9
|Buccaneers
|21.3
|6
|6
|153
|1
|Week 10
|@Bengals
|17.2
|8
|7
|172
|0
|Week 13
|Broncos
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 14
|@Jets
|0.0
|5
|0
|0
|0
Noah Brown vs. Other Commanders Receivers
The Commanders, who ranked 25th in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 63.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 36.1% of the time. Below is a look at how Brown's 2023 receiving stats stack up against his Washington Commanders teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Noah Brown
|55
|33
|567
|2
|7
|Terry McLaurin
|132
|79
|1002
|4
|8
|Austin Ekeler
|74
|51
|436
|1
|9
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|43
|36
|368
|4
|5
