Noah Brown 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Noah Brown could be a fantasy option for you in 2024, and we have stats and fantasy projections for the Washington Commanders wide receiver below.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Noah Brown Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Brown's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 68.6 206 66 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 99.9 142 55

Noah Brown 2023 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 9 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- Brown finished with 21.3 fantasy points. His stat line: six catches, 153 yards and one touchdown. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Ravens 1.9 4 3 20 0 Week 6 Saints 3.7 5 2 37 0 Week 8 @Panthers 5.7 5 3 57 0 Week 9 Buccaneers 21.3 6 6 153 1 Week 10 @Bengals 17.2 8 7 172 0 Week 13 Broncos 0.0 2 0 0 0 Week 14 @Jets 0.0 5 0 0 0 View Full Table

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Noah Brown vs. Other Commanders Receivers

The Commanders, who ranked 25th in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 63.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 36.1% of the time. Below is a look at how Brown's 2023 receiving stats stack up against his Washington Commanders teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Noah Brown 55 33 567 2 7 Terry McLaurin 132 79 1002 4 8 Austin Ekeler 74 51 436 1 9 Brian Robinson Jr. 43 36 368 4 5

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Want more data and analysis on Noah Brown? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.