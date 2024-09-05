menu item
NFL

Noah Brown 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Noah Brown 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Noah Brown could be a fantasy option for you in 2024, and we have stats and fantasy projections for the Washington Commanders wide receiver below.

Noah Brown Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Brown's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2023 Fantasy Points68.620666
2024 Projected Fantasy Points99.914255

Noah Brown 2023 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 9 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- Brown finished with 21.3 fantasy points. His stat line: six catches, 153 yards and one touchdown. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1@Ravens1.943200
Week 6Saints3.752370
Week 8@Panthers5.753570
Week 9Buccaneers21.3661531
Week 10@Bengals17.2871720
Week 13Broncos0.02000
Week 14@Jets0.05000
View Full Table

Noah Brown vs. Other Commanders Receivers

The Commanders, who ranked 25th in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 63.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 36.1% of the time. Below is a look at how Brown's 2023 receiving stats stack up against his Washington Commanders teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Noah Brown553356727
Terry McLaurin13279100248
Austin Ekeler745143619
Brian Robinson Jr.433636845

Want more data and analysis on Noah Brown? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

