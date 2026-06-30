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NL Rookie of the Year Odds: JJ Wetherholt, Sal Stewart Battling It Out

Austan Kas
Austan Kas@AustanKas

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NL Rookie of the Year Odds: JJ Wetherholt, Sal Stewart Battling It Out

The National League Rookie of the Year race is turning into a two-man competition.

Let's take a look at the current NL ROY odds. According to FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds, here are the NL Rookie of the Year odds.

Please note: lines are subject to change after this article is published.

National League Rookie of the Year Odds

Full NL ROY odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

National League Rookie of the Year 2026
JJ Wetherholt
Sal Stewart
Bryce Eldridge
Konnor Griffin
Carson Benge
Nolan McLean
TJ Rumfield
Foster Griffin
A.J. Ewing
Logan Henderson
Tommy Troy
Blaze Jordan
Moises Ballesteros
Owen Caissie
Joe Mack
Bubba Chandler
Justin Crawford

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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