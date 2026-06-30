NL Rookie of the Year Odds: JJ Wetherholt, Sal Stewart Battling It Out

The National League Rookie of the Year race is turning into a two-man competition.

Let's take a look at the current NL ROY odds. According to FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds, here are the NL Rookie of the Year odds.

Please note: lines are subject to change after this article is published.

National League Rookie of the Year Odds

Full NL ROY odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

National League Rookie of the Year 2026 National League Rookie of the Year 2026 JJ Wetherholt -155 Sal Stewart +420 Bryce Eldridge +950 Konnor Griffin +950 Carson Benge +1400 Nolan McLean +2000 TJ Rumfield +2200 Foster Griffin +3500 A.J. Ewing +5500 Logan Henderson +8000 Tommy Troy +10000 Blaze Jordan +10000 Moises Ballesteros +17500 Owen Caissie +20000 Joe Mack +20000 Bubba Chandler +20000 Justin Crawford +20000 View more odds in Sportsbook

YourWay puts the power of the sportsbook in your hands. Now you can adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when you create bets you can't find anywhere else! Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which MLB bets stand out to you ahead of the season? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.