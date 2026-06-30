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MLB

AL MVP Odds: Injuries Open the Door for Yordan Alvarez, Nick Kurtz

Austan Kas
Austan Kas@AustanKas

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AL MVP Odds: Injuries Open the Door for Yordan Alvarez, Nick Kurtz

As we enter July, the American League MVP market has been shaken up by injuries to Aaron Judge and Bobby Witt Jr., the two preseason favorites.

Let's take a look at the current American League MVP odds. According to FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds, here are the AL MVP odds.

Please note: lines are subject to change after this article is published.

American League MVP Odds

Full AL MVP odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

American League MVP 2026
Yordan Alvarez
Nick Kurtz
Bobby Witt Jr.
Junior Caminero
Ben Rice
Byron Buxton
Julio Rodriguez
Shea Langeliers
Dillon Dingler
Cam Schlittler
Cody Bellinger
Kevin McGonigle
Colson Montgomery
Mike Trout
Yandy Diaz
Riley Greene
Adley Rutschman
Gunnar Henderson
Miguel Vargas
Jac Caglianone
Pete Alonso
Aaron Judge
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Cal Raleigh

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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