AL MVP Odds: Injuries Open the Door for Yordan Alvarez, Nick Kurtz

As we enter July, the American League MVP market has been shaken up by injuries to Aaron Judge and Bobby Witt Jr., the two preseason favorites.

Let's take a look at the current American League MVP odds. According to FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds, here are the AL MVP odds.

Please note: lines are subject to change after this article is published.

American League MVP Odds

Full AL MVP odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

American League MVP 2026 American League MVP 2026 Yordan Alvarez -140 Nick Kurtz +250 Bobby Witt Jr. +650 Junior Caminero +1500 Ben Rice +2200 Byron Buxton +3000 Julio Rodriguez +4000 Shea Langeliers +4500 Dillon Dingler +7000 Cam Schlittler +7000 Cody Bellinger +8000 Kevin McGonigle +8000 Colson Montgomery +10000 Mike Trout +10000 Yandy Diaz +10000 Riley Greene +10000 Adley Rutschman +10000 Gunnar Henderson +12500 Miguel Vargas +12500 Jac Caglianone +15000 Pete Alonso +20000 Aaron Judge +30000 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. +30000 Cal Raleigh +30000 View more odds in Sportsbook

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.