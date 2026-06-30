AL Rookie of the Year Odds: Kevin McGonigle Is Pulling Away From Munetaka Murakami

The American League Rookie of the Year market has been on a wild ride, and it's still June.

After it looked like Munetaka Murakami might run away with it, an injury to Murakami and the rise of Kevin McGonigle has led to the Detroit Tigers' rookie pulling ahead in the market.

Let's take a look at the current AL ROY odds. According to FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds, here are the AL Rookie of the Year odds.

Please note: lines are subject to change after this article is published.

American League Rookie of the Year Odds

Full AL ROY odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

American League Rookie of the Year 2026 American League Rookie of the Year 2026 Kevin McGonigle -180 Munetaka Murakami +500 Travis Bazzana +1300 Kazuma Okamoto +1400 Samuel Basallo +1800 Parker Messick +2000 Carter Jensen +3000 Sam Antonacci +3000 Payton Tolle +3500 Chase DeLauter +5500 Tristan Peters +5500 Trey Yesavage +6500 Colt Emerson +6500 Henry Bolte +7000 Gage Jump +7500 Walbert Urena +8000 Brandon Valenzuela +10000 Spencer Jones +12500 Tatsuya Imai +15000 Braden Montgomery +15000 View more odds in Sportsbook

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.