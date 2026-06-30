Ivory Coast vs Norway Prediction: Picks, Lineups & Best Bets World Cup 2026 Round of 32
Subscribe to our newsletter
Ivory Coast vs Norway: Updated Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets
Latest team news · Ryerson injury update · Lineups · Best bets · FanDuel odds
📖 Match Preview
Ivory Coast are at a World Cup Round of 32 for the first time in their history. Goal.com notes they opened the scoring in all three of their group games — only the second African nation ever to do so at a World Cup. Emerse Faé's side beat Ecuador 1-0, suffered a painful stoppage-time 2-1 loss to Germany, then beat Curaçao 2-0 thanks to a Nicolas Pépé brace. They have won 5 of their last 6 matches in all competitions.
Norway are playing their first World Cup knockout match since 1998. Goal.com: their three group matches produced 15 goals — exactly five per game — including wins over Iraq (4-1) and Senegal (3-2) before a heavily rotated XI lost 4-1 to France with qualification already secure. Ståle Solbakken made 10 changes for that game specifically to protect his stars for this tie. Haaland, Ødegaard, Sørloth and Nusa all return to full strength.
RotoWire's tactical breakdown is the sharpest read available: "Ivory Coast are organized enough to frustrate them and good enough in midfield to control spells, but their finishing has cost them all tournament, and Norway have the one man who does not need many looks." WorldCupLocalTime adds nuance on the deciding factors: "Martin Ødegaard may be the player who decides whether Norway's attack becomes fluid or predictable. When he receives between the lines and turns quickly, Haaland and Sørloth become far harder to track. If Kessié and Sangaré can force him sideways, Norway may become more dependent on early crosses and direct balls — that would suit Ivory Coast's defenders far better." Telecom Asia's statistical model lands on BTTS Yes as the primary call, favoring 1-1 or 1-2 scorelines.
🏥 Team News & Injuries — Updated
📋 Predicted Lineups — Updated
WorldCupLocalTime's tactical breakdown: "Ivory Coast's centre-backs must decide whether to stay tight to Haaland and risk leaving space behind, or hold their line and allow him to receive. Haaland's movement between centre-backs will test Ousmane Diomandé, Odilon Kossounou and any returning Singo in ways Curaçao and Ecuador could not." There is also a significant set-piece dimension: "Ivory Coast have size through Kossounou, Diomandé, Kessié and possibly Singo. Norway, with Haaland, Sørloth, Ajer and Heggem, are also physically imposing. A tight knockout match can tilt on second balls rather than open-play superiority."
📊 Key Stats & Form
🎯 Best Bets — FanDuel
Telecom Asia's statistical model lands on this as the headline call: "I expect Norway to create the higher shot volume, but I do not trust their clean-sheet chances after they conceded 7 goals in the group. Côte d'Ivoire have enough wide pace and set-piece power to trouble a defence that may miss Ryerson. I will settle for BTTS Yes as the main call, with 1-1 and 1-2 the scorelines I like most." Compare.bet independently rates this at ⭐⭐⭐⭐ value: "Norway funnelling most of their attacks through Haaland, and with Amad Diallo sparking the Ivorians, both teams finding the net looks the soundest play."
With Ryerson now ruled out and Aursnes shifting to an unfamiliar right-back role, Norway's defensive solidity on that side is further weakened — exactly where Ivory Coast's left-sided Yan Diomandé operates. Both teams scored in all three of Norway's World Cup group matches and Ivory Coast scored in every group game they played. Check FD for the current BTTS line.
RotoWire's blunt summary: "Norway have the one man who does not need many looks." SI adds the Golden Boot context: "Having scored braces in Norway's wins over Iraq and Senegal to start the tournament, Haaland is hunting Lionel Messi in the World Cup Golden Boot race," with his Norway tally now at 59 goals in just 52 caps. Compare.bet rates Haaland anytime at ⭐⭐⭐⭐ value: "the volume of chances Norway create means Haaland is short for good reason."
Ivory Coast's centre-back pairing — likely Kossounou and either Diomandé or Agbadou — is solid but has never faced a striker of Haaland's calibre. Even a disciplined defensive performance is unlikely to fully nullify his movement and finishing instinct.
Yahoo Sports: "I believe Norway are the rightful favorites in the World Cup odds for this match... Norway's approach is unlikely to change from their first two matches: relying on attacking quality and physicality to overwhelm opponents. Norway will get Haaland into dangerous positions, where his deadly instinct in front of goal will decide the game." At +105, this is better than even-money for a team returning their full attacking strength against an Ivory Coast side whose finishing — not chance creation — has been the recurring issue all tournament. Alternatively, Norway advance at -172 covers extra time and penalties for a safer route.
Sports Illustrated's xG-based case: "Norway has an expected goal differential of -0.26 per 90 minutes played... Now they take on an Ivory Coast team with similar numbers, an expected goal differential of -0.17 per 90 minutes played. In my opinion, the result of this game should be closer to 50-50. I'll take a chance on the Ivory Coast at +140." With Ryerson now ruled out and Aursnes filling in at an unfamiliar position, Norway's defensive structure is even more vulnerable than when SI's original analysis was published. One small unit only.
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Norway +105 ML / Ivory Coast +250 / Draw +240 (90 min) · Norway advance -172 / Ivory Coast advance +140 · BTTS Yes check FD · Haaland AT check FD · Ivory Coast predicted 4-3-3: Fofana; Doue, Kossounou, Diomande/Agbadou, Konan; Sangare, Kessie, Oulai; Amad Diallo (TBC), Pepe, Y.Diomande · Singo hamstring doubt, not in XI · Norway predicted 4-3-3: Nyland; Aursnes (replaces injured Ryerson), Ajer, Heggem, Moller Wolfe; Berge, Aasgaard/Aursnes cover, Odegaard; Sorloth, Haaland, Nusa · Julian Ryerson RULED OUT (thigh) per WhoScored · Haaland 4 WC goals in 2 starts, brace both / 59 goals 52 caps / hunting Messi's 5 in Golden Boot race · Ivory Coast first ever WC knockout, opened scoring all 3 group games, won 5 of last 6 all comps · Norway first WC knockout since 1998, 8G 7GA in group (5 goals/game avg) · NOR xGD -0.26/90 vs CIV -0.17/90 · AT&T Stadium Dallas Texas · Tue Jun 30 1PM ET · FS1 · R16 M91 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
Bet the Norway vs Ivory Coast World Cup match today. What are your favorite bets for the match? New customers can get 250/1 odds on your $1 Team USA to Reach the Round of 16 Wager. You can get up to $250 in CASH if your $1 bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
Subscribe to our newsletter
Want more stories like this?
Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.