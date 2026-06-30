Ivory Coast vs Norway Prediction: Picks, Lineups & Best Bets World Cup 2026 Round of 32

🆕 Ryerson Ruled Out · Aursnes to RB · NOR +105 ML · Haaland AT · BTTS Yes · CIV +140 Advance Value

⚡ UPDATE: JULIAN RYERSON RULED OUT (THIGH) PER WHOSCORED · AURSNES MOVES TO RB · POSSIBLE AASGAARD MIDFIELD SLOT · SINGO HAMSTRING STILL A DOUBT, NOT IN PROJECTED XI · AMAD DIALLO HALF-TIME WITHDRAWAL NOT CONFIRMED INJURY-RELATED · HAALAND NOW HUNTING MESSI (5 GOALS) IN GOLDEN BOOT RACE · NOR 8G 7GA GROUP · CIV WON 5 OF LAST 6 ALL COMPS

FIFA World Cup 2026 · Round of 32 · M5 🇨🇮 Ivory Coast vs Norway 🇳🇴 · Tue Jun 30 · 1PM ET · AT&T Stadium Dallas · FS1 NOR +105 ML · CIV +250 · Draw +240 · NOR advance -172 · CIV advance +140 → R16 M91

🏆 Updated Prediction · Ivory Coast vs Norway · Tue Jun 30 · 1PM ET Norway 2–1 Ivory Coast Haaland decisive · Set piece involved · CIV competitive throughout Confidence MEDIUM RotoWire frames this as "the hardest game on the board to call," and the read keeps landing narrowly on Norway: "Erling Haaland and a set piece should make the difference in a tight one, while Ivory Coast remain fully capable of winning this if they take their chances." With Ryerson now ruled out, Norway's right side shifts to Aursnes — a defensive change that could open space for Ivory Coast's left-sided attackers. We back Norway to edge it via Haaland, but this is closer to a coin flip than the moneyline suggests. Both teams to score is the highest-confidence single bet.

📖 Match Preview

Ivory Coast are at a World Cup Round of 32 for the first time in their history. Goal.com notes they opened the scoring in all three of their group games — only the second African nation ever to do so at a World Cup. Emerse Faé's side beat Ecuador 1-0, suffered a painful stoppage-time 2-1 loss to Germany, then beat Curaçao 2-0 thanks to a Nicolas Pépé brace. They have won 5 of their last 6 matches in all competitions.

Norway are playing their first World Cup knockout match since 1998. Goal.com: their three group matches produced 15 goals — exactly five per game — including wins over Iraq (4-1) and Senegal (3-2) before a heavily rotated XI lost 4-1 to France with qualification already secure. Ståle Solbakken made 10 changes for that game specifically to protect his stars for this tie. Haaland, Ødegaard, Sørloth and Nusa all return to full strength.

RotoWire's tactical breakdown is the sharpest read available: "Ivory Coast are organized enough to frustrate them and good enough in midfield to control spells, but their finishing has cost them all tournament, and Norway have the one man who does not need many looks." WorldCupLocalTime adds nuance on the deciding factors: "Martin Ødegaard may be the player who decides whether Norway's attack becomes fluid or predictable. When he receives between the lines and turns quickly, Haaland and Sørloth become far harder to track. If Kessié and Sangaré can force him sideways, Norway may become more dependent on early crosses and direct balls — that would suit Ivory Coast's defenders far better." Telecom Asia's statistical model lands on BTTS Yes as the primary call, favoring 1-1 or 1-2 scorelines.

🏥 Team News & Injuries — Updated

🇨🇮 Ivory Coast ⚠️ Wilfried Singo — hamstring doubt, not in projected XI Right-back/CB. Initial camp reports described his recovery as "encouraging" but RotoWire and Telecom Asia both still exclude him from the predicted XI. ⚠️ Amad Diallo — withdrawal not confirmed as injury Subbed at half-time vs Curaçao, possibly a rest decision rather than injury. WorldCupLocalTime: "no firm confirmation that the change was injury-related." Most sources still project him to start. ✅ Emmanuel Agbadou — fit, in latest ESPN XI CB. ESPN's most recent predicted XI lists him alongside Diomandé in central defense. 🇳🇴 Norway ❌ Julian Ryerson — ruled out (thigh), per WhoScored WhoScored: "Julian Ryerson has been ruled out injured for this match." SI: "it seems unlikely that Ryerson will be fit." Aursnes shifts to RB. ESPN/Goal.com still list him as a starter — confirm closer to kickoff. ⚠️ Possible midfield change: Aasgaard SI: "Aursnes's utilization in defense could open the door for Rangers' Thelo Aasgaard to start alongside Martin Ødegaard and Sander Berge." ✅ Haaland, Ødegaard, Sørloth, Nusa — all fully rested All rested vs France specifically for this fixture. Full strength front line returns.

📋 Predicted Lineups — Updated

🇨🇮 Ivory Coast · 4-3-3 · Faé GK Yahia Fofana Defence Guela Doué (RB) Odilon Kossounou (CB) Ousmane Diomandé / Agbadou (CB) ⚠️ split sources Ghislain Konan (LB) Midfield Ibrahim Sangaré (CM) Franck Kessié ⭐ (CM · Cap) Christ Oulai (CM) Attack Amad Diallo ⚠️ (RW · TBC) Nicolas Pépé ⭐ (CF · 2 WC goals) Yan Diomandé (LW · Liverpool target) Source: RotoWire / ESPN / SI / Telecom Asia · June 30 🇳🇴 Norway · 4-3-3 · Solbakken GK Ørjan Nyland Defence Fredrik Aursnes ⚠️ (RB · replaces Ryerson) Kristoffer Ajer (CB) Torbjørn Heggem (CB) David Møller Wolfe (LB) Midfield Sander Berge (CM) Thelo Aasgaard / Aursnes cover (CM · TBC per SI) Martin Ødegaard ⭐ (CAM · Cap) Attack Alexander Sørloth (RW) Erling Haaland 🔥 (ST · 4 WC goals) Antonio Nusa (LW) Source: ESPN / RotoWire / SI / WhoScored · June 30

⚔️ The Defining Battle WorldCupLocalTime's tactical breakdown: "Ivory Coast's centre-backs must decide whether to stay tight to Haaland and risk leaving space behind, or hold their line and allow him to receive. Haaland's movement between centre-backs will test Ousmane Diomandé, Odilon Kossounou and any returning Singo in ways Curaçao and Ecuador could not." There is also a significant set-piece dimension: "Ivory Coast have size through Kossounou, Diomandé, Kessié and possibly Singo. Norway, with Haaland, Sørloth, Ajer and Heggem, are also physically imposing. A tight knockout match can tilt on second balls rather than open-play superiority."

📊 Key Stats & Form

First Ever Meeting Between These Nations 3 scored / 2 conceded Group Goals 8 scored / 7 conceded (5/game avg) Opened scoring all 3 group games Notable trend Won 0 of 3 vs strong opposition w/o rotation 5W in last 6 (all comps) Recent form WDWWL last 5 Pépé 2G · Kessié involved 2 of 3 Top scorers Haaland 4G in 2 starts First ever WC knockout Context First WC knockout since 1998 FIFA #31 FIFA ranking FIFA #23

🎯 Best Bets — FanDuel

⭐ Best Bet #1 · Telecom Asia / Goonersguide / Football365 · FanDuel Both Teams to Score — Yes Telecom Asia's main call NOR 7 conceded in group CIV scored every group game Ryerson out weakens NOR right Check FD Paddy Power cited 13/20 (~+154) Telecom Asia's statistical model lands on this as the headline call: "I expect Norway to create the higher shot volume, but I do not trust their clean-sheet chances after they conceded 7 goals in the group. Côte d'Ivoire have enough wide pace and set-piece power to trouble a defence that may miss Ryerson. I will settle for BTTS Yes as the main call, with 1-1 and 1-2 the scorelines I like most." Compare.bet independently rates this at ⭐⭐⭐⭐ value: "Norway funnelling most of their attacks through Haaland, and with Amad Diallo sparking the Ivorians, both teams finding the net looks the soundest play." With Ryerson now ruled out and Aursnes shifting to an unfamiliar right-back role, Norway's defensive solidity on that side is further weakened — exactly where Ivory Coast's left-sided Yan Diomandé operates. Both teams scored in all three of Norway's World Cup group matches and Ivory Coast scored in every group game they played. Check FD for the current BTTS line. Verdict · Multiple explicit picks · Strengthened by Ryerson injury · 2 units Telecom Asia's primary call, backed by Compare.bet. NOR weaker right side now with Ryerson out. Check FD — back at -130 or better.

⭐ Best Bet #2 · RotoWire / SI / Compare.bet Explicit · FanDuel Erling Haaland — Anytime Goalscorer 4 WC goals · brace in both starts Hunting Messi (5) in Golden Boot race Compare.bet: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ rating Check FD Compare.bet cited 4/6 (~-150) RotoWire's blunt summary: "Norway have the one man who does not need many looks." SI adds the Golden Boot context: "Having scored braces in Norway's wins over Iraq and Senegal to start the tournament, Haaland is hunting Lionel Messi in the World Cup Golden Boot race," with his Norway tally now at 59 goals in just 52 caps. Compare.bet rates Haaland anytime at ⭐⭐⭐⭐ value: "the volume of chances Norway create means Haaland is short for good reason." Ivory Coast's centre-back pairing — likely Kossounou and either Diomandé or Agbadou — is solid but has never faced a striker of Haaland's calibre. Even a disciplined defensive performance is unlikely to fully nullify his movement and finishing instinct. Verdict · Multiple explicit picks · 2 units 4 WC goals, brace in both starts. RotoWire, SI, Compare.bet all back this explicitly. Check FD — back at -150 or better.

⭐ Best Bet #3 · RotoWire / Football365 / Yahoo · FanDuel Norway to Win (90 min) RotoWire: "read keeps landing on Norway" Football365: Norway EVS to win, 1/2 to qualify Yahoo: "Norway rightful favorites" +105 $10→$20.50 Yahoo Sports: "I believe Norway are the rightful favorites in the World Cup odds for this match... Norway's approach is unlikely to change from their first two matches: relying on attacking quality and physicality to overwhelm opponents. Norway will get Haaland into dangerous positions, where his deadly instinct in front of goal will decide the game." At +105, this is better than even-money for a team returning their full attacking strength against an Ivory Coast side whose finishing — not chance creation — has been the recurring issue all tournament. Alternatively, Norway advance at -172 covers extra time and penalties for a safer route. Verdict · Multiple experts converge · 1-2 units +105 for the team most analysts independently favor. RotoWire, Football365 and Yahoo all back Norway. Or NOR advance -172 for ET/PK coverage.

⭐ Value Play · Sports Illustrated Explicit · FanDuel Ivory Coast to Advance — Value Dart SI: explicit +140 value pick NOR xGD -0.26/90 (CIV -0.17/90) Ryerson out hurts NOR structure +140 $10→$24 Sports Illustrated's xG-based case: "Norway has an expected goal differential of -0.26 per 90 minutes played... Now they take on an Ivory Coast team with similar numbers, an expected goal differential of -0.17 per 90 minutes played. In my opinion, the result of this game should be closer to 50-50. I'll take a chance on the Ivory Coast at +140." With Ryerson now ruled out and Aursnes filling in at an unfamiliar position, Norway's defensive structure is even more vulnerable than when SI's original analysis was published. One small unit only. Verdict · SI explicit, strengthened by injury news · Small unit only SI explicit backing pre-dates the Ryerson news, which only adds to the case. NOR and CIV have similar negative xGD. Small unit at +140.

📊 Expert Picks Summary — Updated RotoWire "Hardest game to call" · narrowly Norway · Haaland + set piece decisive Telecom Asia BTTS Yes main call · 1-1 or 1-2 favored scorelines Yahoo Sports Norway "rightful favorites" · Haaland decisive instinct Football365 Norway EVS win · 1/2 to qualify · BTTS at 13/20 Sports Illustrated CIV +140 advance value · near-identical xGD between sides Our Pick Norway 2-1 CIV · BTTS Yes + Haaland AT + NOR +105

FanDuel Sportsbook · Ivory Coast vs Norway · Tue Jun 30 · 1PM ET · AT&T Stadium Dallas · FS1 Bet Ivory Coast vs Norway on FanDuel NOR +105 ML · CIV +250 · Draw +240 · NOR advance -172 · CIV advance +140 · Haaland AT · BTTS

Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Norway +105 ML / Ivory Coast +250 / Draw +240 (90 min) · Norway advance -172 / Ivory Coast advance +140 · BTTS Yes check FD · Haaland AT check FD · Ivory Coast predicted 4-3-3: Fofana; Doue, Kossounou, Diomande/Agbadou, Konan; Sangare, Kessie, Oulai; Amad Diallo (TBC), Pepe, Y.Diomande · Singo hamstring doubt, not in XI · Norway predicted 4-3-3: Nyland; Aursnes (replaces injured Ryerson), Ajer, Heggem, Moller Wolfe; Berge, Aasgaard/Aursnes cover, Odegaard; Sorloth, Haaland, Nusa · Julian Ryerson RULED OUT (thigh) per WhoScored · Haaland 4 WC goals in 2 starts, brace both / 59 goals 52 caps / hunting Messi's 5 in Golden Boot race · Ivory Coast first ever WC knockout, opened scoring all 3 group games, won 5 of last 6 all comps · Norway first WC knockout since 1998, 8G 7GA in group (5 goals/game avg) · NOR xGD -0.26/90 vs CIV -0.17/90 · AT&T Stadium Dallas Texas · Tue Jun 30 1PM ET · FS1 · R16 M91 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER