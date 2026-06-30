NL MVP Odds: Shohei Ohtani Is Headed for His 5th MVP Award

Coming into the season, Shohei Ohtani was the NL MVP favorite. As we enter July, Ohtani has only strengthened his grip in this market as he's the clear runaway favorite.

Let's take a look at the current National League MVP odds. According to FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds, here are the NL MVP odds.

Please note: lines are subject to change after this article is published.

National League MVP Odds

Full NL MVP odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

National League MVP 2026 National League MVP 2026 Shohei Ohtani -4000 Pete Crow-Armstrong +3500 Juan Soto +4500 Kyle Schwarber +4500 Corbin Carroll +5500 James Wood +5500 Bryce Harper +6500 Jordan Walker +7000 Jacob Misiorowski +7000 Matt Olson +8000 Ketel Marte +8000 Jackson Chourio +10000 Andy Pages +10000 Brice Turang +10000 Cristopher Sanchez +10000 Alec Burleson +10000 Elly De La Cruz +15000 Freddie Freeman +15000 CJ Abrams +15000 Paul Skenes +20000 Kyle Tucker +20000 View more odds in Sportsbook

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.