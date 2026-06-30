MLB Props Today: 3 Best MLB Prop Bets for Tuesday, June 30, 2026

Top MLB Player Props at a Glance

Cade Cavalli Under 4.5 Strikeouts (+104)

Alex Bregman to Record 2+ Hits/Runs/RBI (-160)

Andy Pages to Record an RBI (+125)

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips each day -- from home runs to strikeouts to total bases and much more.

Here are some MLB player props that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. You can also check out our MLB player news page to stay up to date with lineup news and injuries.as well as our MLB projections.

MLB odds via FanDuel Sportsbook and may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

What are the top MLB home run picks for today?

MLB Prop Bets: MLB Props for Today

Nationals vs. Red Sox, 7:11 p.m. ET

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Cade Cavalli is having a breakthrough season for the Washington Nationals, but I'm not sure I'm buying it.

Despite a 23.8% K rate and 4.00 ERA -- both of which are career-best numbers -- Cavalli's underlying metrics aren't as pretty. He's got a career-worst 10.4% swinging-strike rate with an expected ERA of 4.52.

Over his past four games, Cavalli has outings of one and two strikeouts along with a 6.55 expected ERA in that span. He's also been kept on a short pitch count, topping 90 pitches only once across his previous seven outings.

While the matchup with the Boston Red Sox is a fairly good one, Boston hasn't been striking out a ton of late, holding the eighth-lowest K rate over the last 30 days.

Padres vs. Cubs, 8:06 p.m. ET

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A quick glance at this game's 11.5-run over/under gives you a pretty good idea of what the wind is doing at Wrigley, and that pushes me toward Alex Bregman in the H/R/RBI market.

With the wind blowing out at 15 MPH, the Chicago Cubs are showing -130 odds to go over 5.5 runs.

But it's not just the wind -- it's also the matchup with southpaw JP Sears. Sears has registered a 4.50 SIERA across 2024-2025, and he posted a meh 9.9% swinging-strike rate at Triple-A this year before getting a recent call-up to The Show.

Bregman's first season in Chicago is not going well, with the veteran third baseman amassing a lowly .307 wOBA through his first 380 plate appearances. However, he's getting the ball in the air more this month, notching a 46.7% fly-ball rate in June, and he had a gaudy .375 wOBA against lefties last season.

On a day where the Cubs' offense could blow up, Bregman has a few viable paths to coming through in this market.

Dodgers vs. Athletics, 9:41 p.m. ET

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The Los Angeles Dodgers have a mouth-watering matchup tonight versus Jeffrey Springs, and LA gets a big park-factor boost at Sutter Health Park.

Springs has pitched to a 4.52 SIERA since the start of last season. He's getting hammered by right-handed hitters this year, giving up a .368 wOBA and 2.39 homers per nine in the split. He's also having a tough time at the Athletics' temporary home park, allowing a .375 wOBA and 2.57 jacks per nine in Sacramento.

Andy Pages can take advantage. After two solid seasons, Pages is making a leap in 2026, generating career-best numbers in wOBA (.349), expected wOBA (.345), strikeout rate (19.8%) and walk rate (7.2%).

The Dodgers are listed at -122 odds to go over 5.5 runs, and Pages is likely to hit in the heart of the lineup. On the road, he should get at least five trips to the plate, and I find his RBI odds appealing on a night when he could have a couple RBI chances.

MLB Prop Bets -- Frequently Asked Questions

What are MLB player prop bets?

MLB player prop bets are wagers on specific statistical outcomes tied to individual players during a game — not on which team wins or loses. You might bet on how many strikeouts a starting pitcher records, whether a shortstop gets a hit, or how many total bases an outfielder accumulates.

Because they are isolated to a single player's performance, props let you apply focused knowledge about matchups, recent form, and ballpark conditions rather than predicting the full game result.

What types of MLB player props are available?

FanDuel offers a wide menu of MLB props. The most common categories include:

Pitcher strikeouts

Batter hits

Home runs

Total bases

RBIs

Stolen bases

Pitcher outs recorded

How do MLB player prop bet odds work?

MLB prop odds use the standard American (moneyline) format. A negative number shows how much you must wager to profit $100. A positive number shows how much a $100 bet returns in profit.

-110 odds — bet $110 to win $100

+130 odds — bet $100 to win $130

-200 odds — bet $200 to win $100

What does "total bases" mean as a prop bet?

The total bases prop counts the bases a batter earns from hits in a single game:

Single = 1 base

Double = 2 bases

Triple = 3 bases

Home run = 4 bases

Walks, hit-by-pitches, and stolen bases do not count. A typical total bases line is set at 1.5 or 2.5. Betting over 1.5 means you need at least a double, or two singles.

Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when you bet $5 daily for the next 5 days. You'll receive $200 in Bet Resets every day you qualify! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which player props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.