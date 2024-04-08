NL MVP Odds: Mookie Betts Has Jumped Out Front

We're just one week into the 2024 MLB season, but there's already been some movement in the awards markets.

Over on FanDuel Sportsbook, you can find MVP odds, Cy Young odds, Manager of the Year odds, Rookie of the Year odds, and World Series odds.

For this article, we'll turn our attention to the NL MVP race. Although we may not see many new faces emerge as candidates in this market, the 162-game season leaves plenty of uncertainties.

With that, let's check out the 2024 NL MVP Odds and see which players have the best chance to take home the hardware.

NL MVP Odds

Player NL MVP Odds Mookie Betts +380 Ronald Acuna Jr. +600 Fernando Tatis Jr. +950 Freddie Freeman +1000 Matt Olson +1400 Bryce Harper +1400 Shohei Ohtani +1500 View Full Table

When FanDuel Research's Scott Edwards checked in on the NL MVP odds during Spring Training, Mookie Betts owned +650 odds to win the award.

Good luck finding Mookie's MVP odds at that number ever again in 2024.

After a 2023 bid that included a .307 batting average (fifth in NL), 40 doubles (second), 39 home runs (sixth), 107 RBIs (fifth), and an 8.4 WAR (first), Betts placed second in the 2023 NL MVP Voting.

He's been even better so far in 2024.

Through 12 games, Betts touts a .386 BA, 1.359 OPS (best), 255 wRC+ (best), and has slammed five home runs (most).

This season could not be younger, but have we ever known Betts to be inconsistent?

His health and do-it-all nature have made him a perennial MVP candidate. He won the 2018 AL MVP after an unreal season with the Boston Red Sox and could claim his second MVP as a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Beyond an unsurprising yet awesome start to 2024, a few key things are working in Mookie's favor.

For starters, Betts slipped into the shortstop position at the beginning of this season and is already putting other infielders to shame. His flexibility and fielding dominance should score him some brownie points with voters.

His team's performance should bolster his case, too. The last 10 NL MVP winners (not accounting for the shortened 2020 season) were on a team that averaged 93.2 wins. That win total is not an easy number to come by -- only two NL teams won more than 92 games last season.

But for Betts and the Dodgers, upwards of 90 wins should be a cakewalk. In fact, FanDuel Sportsbook has LA's odds to win 100-plus games set at -210.

In-team competition in this market is looking a bit less stiff for Betts these days. Shohei Ohtani (+1500 NL MVP odds) will not be pitching this season, so he'll have to make his case solely in the batter's box. And with all the off-field controversy surrounding Ohtani, I'd be surprised to see the curmudgeonly voting body bite on him.

So long as Betts stays healthy for the umpteenth season, I'd be shocked if he doesn't place in the top two of MVP voting.

Lest we forget Ronald Acuna Jr., the reigning NL MVP -- who, in his 2023 season, became just the fifth player in MLB history to join the 40-40 club.

Acuna is now on the hunt for back-to-back trophies. But how does his case compare to Mookie's?

Well, Acuna has been off to a slow start this year. Through eight games, he's struggling with a .242 average, has yet to hit a home run, and has recorded just one stolen base.

It would be crazy to count out Acuna based on this eight-game stretch, but a follow-up on his historic 40-40 season -- which included 41 home runs and an imposing 73 stolen bases -- might be out of reach.

The voting body could be hesitant to give Acuna the go-ahead MVP nod if he can't match his historic 2023 output. His in-team competition could hurt, too. Matt Olson (+1400 NL MVP odds) and Austin Riley (+2500 NL MVP odds) have been awesome for the Atlanta Braves and could get some more love this season.

Atlanta's offense caught lightning in a bottle last year. They boasted a league-best 104-58 record and managed to score 947 total runs -- 41 more runs than the next-best team. Though the Braves are primed to have another big year, it'll be hard for Acuna to outdo expectations after his sublime 2023.

The Dodgers and Braves hog a majority of the top MVP candidates, but the Philadelphia Phillies (+1300 World Series odds; fifth-shortest) have plenty of MVP-esque players, too.

We know the BBWAA loves Bryce Harper. He was named the National League's Most Valuable Player in 2015 and 2021 and enters this year as the most legitimate MVP option on the Phillies.

Harper's ability to hit for power and maintain a solid batting average will always put him in the MVP conversation.

Philadelphia has -112 odds to win 90-plus games, so if we take the aforementioned 93.2-win average to heart, it seems this year's MVP would likely be a member of the Dodgers, Braves, or Phillies. They are the only three NL teams who have odds shorter than +220 to win 90-plus games.

Harper has hit three home runs, two doubles, and recorded eight RBIs through eight games this season. A healthy Harper and a successful Philadelphia team could be a winning combo, but it would take a lot to outdo Betts or Acuna.

