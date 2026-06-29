NL Cy Young Odds: Jacob Misiorowski Leads a Loaded Race

The NL Cy Young competition is reaching an insane level as Jacob Misiorowski, Cristopher Sanchez and Paul Skenes are pitching at incredible levels.

Where do things stand right now?

According to FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds, here are the current NL Cy Young odds.

Please note: lines are subject to change after this article is published.

MLB Cy Young Odds 2026: National League

Full Cy Young odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

National League Cy Young 2026 National League Cy Young 2026 Jacob Misiorowski -210 Cristopher Sanchez +280 Paul Skenes +1900 Chris Sale +1900 Yoshinobu Yamamoto +3000 Zack Wheeler +3000 Chase Burns +3500 Kyle Harrison +4500 Shohei Ohtani +5500 Braxton Ashcraft +6500 Max Meyer +10000 Logan Webb +15000 Michael King +22500 Mason Miller +22500 Nolan McLean +25000 Michael McGreevy +25000 View more odds in Sportsbook

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.