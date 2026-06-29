AL Cy Young Odds: Cam Schlittler, Dylan Cease Lead the Way

The 2026 AL Cy Young odds have Cam Schlittler and Dylan Cease out front as an injury to Tarik Skubal has flipped this market on its head.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds, here are the current AL Cy Young odds.

Please note: lines are subject to change after this article is published.

MLB Cy Young Odds 2026: American League

Full Cy Young odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

American League Cy Young 2026 American League Cy Young 2026 Cam Schlittler +145 Dylan Cease +330 Drew Rasmussen +650 Jacob deGrom +1700 Gavin Williams +2700 Bryan Woo +3500 Joe Ryan +3500 Logan Gilbert +3500 Ranger Suarez +3500 Kevin Gausman +6000 Tarik Skubal +6500 George Kirby +7000 Sonny Gray +7000 Parker Messick +7000 Nathan Eovaldi +8000 MacKenzie Gore +10000 Louis Varland +10000 Emerson Hancock +10000 Davis Martin +10000 Bryce Miller +10000 Trey Yesavage +12500 Shane McClanahan +12500 Casey Mize +15000 Jose Soriano +15000 Will Warren +15000 Michael Wacha +15000 Nick Martinez +15000 View more odds in Sportsbook

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