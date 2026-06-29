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MLB

AL Cy Young Odds: Cam Schlittler, Dylan Cease Lead the Way

Austan Kas
Austan Kas@AustanKas

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AL Cy Young Odds: Cam Schlittler, Dylan Cease Lead the Way

The 2026 AL Cy Young odds have Cam Schlittler and Dylan Cease out front as an injury to Tarik Skubal has flipped this market on its head.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds, here are the current AL Cy Young odds.

Please note: lines are subject to change after this article is published.

MLB Cy Young Odds 2026: American League

Full Cy Young odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

American League Cy Young 2026
Cam Schlittler
Dylan Cease
Drew Rasmussen
Jacob deGrom
Gavin Williams
Bryan Woo
Joe Ryan
Logan Gilbert
Ranger Suarez
Kevin Gausman
Tarik Skubal
George Kirby
Sonny Gray
Parker Messick
Nathan Eovaldi
MacKenzie Gore
Louis Varland
Emerson Hancock
Davis Martin
Bryce Miller
Trey Yesavage
Shane McClanahan
Casey Mize
Jose Soriano
Will Warren
Michael Wacha
Nick Martinez

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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