AL Cy Young Odds: Cam Schlittler, Dylan Cease Lead the Way
The 2026 AL Cy Young odds have Cam Schlittler and Dylan Cease out front as an injury to Tarik Skubal has flipped this market on its head.
According to FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds, here are the current AL Cy Young odds.
Please note: lines are subject to change after this article is published.
MLB Cy Young Odds 2026: American League
Full Cy Young odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.
YourWay puts the power of the sportsbook in your hands. Now you can adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when you create bets you can't find anywhere else! Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
Which MLB bets stand out to you ahead of the season? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds to see the full menu of options.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.