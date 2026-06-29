Germany vs Paraguay Prediction: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets Today & Odds World Cup 2026

Match Details 🇩🇪 Germany vs Paraguay 🇵🇾 · Mon Jun 29 · 4:30PM ET · Gillette Stadium Boston · FS1 Germany -320 ML · -950 To Advance · O2.5 -142 · U2.5 +116 · BTTS Yes +108 · ~80°F mostly sunny → R16 M90 · Jul 4

📖 Anytime Goalscorer Market Overview

Germany project a first-choice, high-ceiling attack for this match — Kai Havertz leads the line with Jamal Musiala, Florian Wirtz and Leroy Sané around him, the kind of front line that turns possession into a steady stream of chances and corners. This is the deepest goalscorer board of any match in the tournament — four elite attacking midfielders and a false-9 centre-forward, all capable of scoring, all in the starting XI.

Paraguay counter with Gabriel Avalos and Julio Enciso up top but have built their tournament on a deep, organized block and the counter, which means long spells without the ball and very little in the way of clear chances created. That is the dynamic to bet: Germany camped in the Paraguay half, racking up territory and set pieces, against a side set up to survive rather than threaten. The anytime goalscorer market here is primarily a Germany proposition, with Enciso and Almirón offering genuine upset value at longer prices.

📋 Full Anytime Goalscorer Board — FanDuel

FanDuel Sportsbook · Anytime Goalscorer Incl. ET · June 29 2026 Source: ESPN FD odds 🇩🇪 Germany Scorers Germany 7.3 SOT/game · Full attack starting Player · Role Anytime FGS 2+ Goals Kai Havertz ST · Starting False-9 CF · Scored vs Ivory Coast · Joint-shortest anytime · ⭐ TOP PICK +145 +450 +800 Deniz Undav FW · Sub Scored winner vs Ivory Coast · Bench today (Sané starts) · Impact sub value +145 +450 +800 Nick Woltemade FW · Sub Germany's tournament top scorer (4 goals) · Impact sub · Best value on the bench +160 +500 +950 Florian Wirtz AM · Starting Left-sided AM · 4 tournament assists · Half-space shooter · Scores from range +185 +550 +1200 Maximilian Beier FW · Sub Bench forward · Option if Germany push for more goals late +185 +550 +1200 Jamal Musiala AM · Starting Scored in both Germany wins · Central AM · Half-space shooting threat · ⭐ VALUE +195 +600 +1300 Leroy Sané AM · Starting RW Scored vs Ecuador · Starting right AM today · Direct wide threat +240 +700 +1700 Assan Ouédraogo MF · Sub Young midfielder · Deep bench · Long shot +310 +900 +2200 🇵🇾 Paraguay Scorers 1.1 xG total group stage · Almirón back · Gómez suspended Julio Enciso FW · Starting Brighton forward · Primary set-piece taker (Gómez susp.) · Rocket shot · Best Paraguay play Check FD Check FD — Miguel Almirón MF · Starting — Back from suspension ⭐ Newcastle winger · Pace on counter · Paraguay's most dangerous going forward Check FD Check FD — Gabriel Avalos ST · Starting Paraguay striker · Counter-attack target · Long shot at any price Check FD Check FD — Source: ESPN FanDuel odds June 29 2026 · Anytime goalscorer includes ET · Paraguay pricing — check FD direct for Enciso / Almirón / Avalos

⭐ Anytime Goalscorer Picks — Ranked

⭐ Pick #1 · Top Play · FanDuel Kai Havertz — Anytime Goalscorer Starting false-9 CF Scored vs Ivory Coast Joint-shortest price +EV per analyst consensus +145 $10→$24.50 FGS: +450 · 2+ goals: +800 The clear #1 anytime goalscorer play. Havertz drops into deep pockets, pulling defenders out of structure. At +163, this prop presents outstanding +EV value against a depleted backline. He scored Germany's goal against Ivory Coast and has been a constant threat in the final third throughout this tournament. SportGambler also notes he is the top anytime pick at the shortest available price. Paraguay's centre-back pairing — already without Gómez as a midfield shield — will be stretched by Germany's width. Sané pulls the right CB wide, Wirtz pulls the left CB wide, leaving Havertz operating in the central pockets between the lines. His movement off the ball is exceptional and Paraguay's defensive structure is vulnerable to exactly the late arrivals he specialises in. Verdict · Top Play on the board Strongest anytime play in this match. Starting CF, scored vs Ivory Coast, outstanding +EV value per analyst consensus. Back at +145 on FanDuel. ⭐ Pick #2 · Value Play · FanDuel Jamal Musiala — Anytime Goalscorer Scored in both GER wins Starting AM Best value among starters +195 $10→$29.50 FGS: +600 · 2+ goals: +1300 Musiala scored in both of Germany's group stage wins. He operates as the central AM in Germany's 4-2-3-1, drifting between lines with the licence to receive, turn and shoot. Kai Havertz leads the line with Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala arriving around him, and all three are live in a game Germany should control. At +195 versus +145 for Havertz, Musiala offers 34% extra value for a player who has scored more goals this tournament (2 vs 1). His tendency to arrive late into the box from deeper positions creates multiple goal routes that a compact Paraguay block struggles to track. Verdict · Best value among starters Scored in both Germany wins, starting AM, +195 offers best value among all Germany starters. If Havertz feels too short, Musiala is the next-best play. ⭐ Pick #3 · Creative Value · FanDuel Florian Wirtz — Anytime Goalscorer 4 tournament assists Starting left AM Scores from range +185 $10→$28.50 FGS: +550 · 2+ goals: +1200 Wirtz leads Germany's tournament assists chart with four — but he's also a direct goal threat. Operating on the left side of the AM line, his ability to cut inside onto his right foot and shoot from the edge of the box is one of the most feared attacking movements in world football. Against Paraguay's compact low block, Wirtz will have repeated opportunities to shoot from distance when Paraguay's shape collapses. His long-range shot is genuinely dangerous and Paraguay's goalkeeper Gill hasn't faced anything like it. At +185, Wirtz offers solid value as a supporting play to Havertz. Verdict · Strong supporting play Starting left AM, scores from range, +185. Best used alongside Havertz as a two-pick Germany attack combination. ⭐ Pick #4 · Bench Value · FanDuel Nick Woltemade — Anytime Goalscorer Tournament top scorer — 4 goals Sub role · +160 Best value on the bench +160 $10→$26 FGS: +500 · 2+ goals: +950 Here's the standout angle: Woltemade is Germany's tournament-leading scorer with 4 goals, yet he's expected to start on the bench today with Sané in the XI. His +160 anytime accounts for a second-half entry — and his scoring record as a substitute has been exceptional throughout the group stage. When Germany lead comfortably and bring him on, he still finds the net. At +160 anytime — actually more generous than Wirtz at +185 given he's Germany's top scorer — Woltemade is worth a medium play. If Germany lead 2-0 with 25 minutes left and bring him on, Paraguay must defend against a fresh, in-form striker who has 4 goals this tournament. The anytime market covers the entire game including ET, making this an excellent sub-route play. Verdict · Best bench play · Medium unit Germany's tournament top scorer at +160 — better odds than several starters. His sub role is actually a feature for the anytime market. One medium unit. ⭐ Pick #5 · Paraguay Upset · FanDuel Julio Enciso — Anytime Goalscorer Starting FW Primary set-piece taker Counter + set-piece routes Check FD ~+450–600 Check FD Expected ~+450–600 Enciso is Paraguay's most dangerous attacker and their best hope of an anytime goal. With Gómez suspended, he has taken over as primary set-piece delivery man — giving him a second route to a goal beyond direct play. The Over -142 implies Paraguay may well score — if they do, Enciso is the candidate. Germany commit numbers forward aggressively under Nagelsmann — both wide AMs press high, Havertz drops deep, Kimmich pushes up. That leaves space behind the full-backs for Enciso to exploit off Almirón's direct counter-attacks. One small unit at whatever FD offers. Verdict · Best Paraguay play · Small unit Starting FW, set-piece taker, direct counter route. Over -142 implies Paraguay score — Enciso is the most likely scorer. Check FD for current pricing. One unit max.

📊 Picks Summary — Ranked

Anytime Goalscorer Picks · FanDuel · Germany vs Paraguay · Mon Jun 29 4:30PM ET ⭐⭐⭐ Kai Havertz Top play · Starting CF · Scored vs Ivory Coast · +EV per analysts · Drops into pockets +145 ⭐⭐⭐ Jamal Musiala Best starter value · Scored in both wins · Central AM · +195 +195 ⭐⭐ Florian Wirtz 4 assists · Starting left AM · Range shooter · +185 +185 ⭐⭐ Nick Woltemade Tournament top scorer 4 goals · Sub role · Best bench value · +160 +160 ⭐ Julio Enciso Best Paraguay play · Counter + set-piece · Check FD ~+450–600 Check FD

🎯 Goalscorer Parlay & SGP Ideas · FanDuel Core SGP Havertz anytime (+145) + Germany to advance (-950) + Over 2.5 (-142) Three legs that naturally travel together — a comfortable Germany win almost guarantees all three land. Check FanDuel SGP builder for combined pricing. Double Germany Value Havertz anytime (+145) + Musiala anytime (+195) — separate singles Germany projected 2+ goals — both Havertz and Musiala among the most likely scorers. Back as independent singles. Both Sides Havertz anytime (+145) + Enciso anytime (Check FD) — separate singles If BTTS Yes (+108) lands, both legs cash. Covers the projected 3-1 scoreline scenario. ⚠️ Anytime goalscorer includes ET. SGPs high-risk. Must be 21+. Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.

FanDuel Sportsbook · Germany vs Paraguay Goalscorer Props · Mon Jun 29 · 4:30PM ET · Gillette Stadium Boston Bet Anytime Goalscorer Props on FanDuel Havertz +145 · Woltemade +160 · Wirtz +185 · Musiala +195 · Sané +240 · Enciso check FD

Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Anytime goalscorer including extra time · Kai Havertz +145 AT / +450 FGS / +800 brace · Deniz Undav +145 AT / +450 FGS / +800 brace · Nick Woltemade +160 AT / +500 FGS / +950 brace · Florian Wirtz +185 AT / +550 FGS / +1200 brace · Maximilian Beier +185 AT / +550 FGS / +1200 brace · Jamal Musiala +195 AT / +600 FGS / +1300 brace · Leroy Sané +240 AT / +700 FGS / +1700 brace · Assan Ouédraogo +310 AT / +900 FGS / +2200 brace (ESPN FD June 29) · Julio Enciso / Miguel Almirón / Gabriel Avalos — check FD for Paraguay pricing · Germany -320 ML / Paraguay +1000 / Draw +420 · Germany advance -950 / O2.5 -142 / U2.5 +116 · BTTS Yes +108 / No -143 · Germany 4-2-3-1: Neuer; Kimmich, Tah, Rüdiger, Brown; Nmecha, Pavlović; Sané, Musiala, Wirtz; Havertz · Paraguay 4-4-2: Gill; Cáceres, Alderete, Velázquez, Alonso; Almirón, Galarza, Cubas, Mauricio; Avalos, Enciso · Schlotterbeck OUT tournament · Gómez SUSPENDED · Almirón back from suspension · Germany 7.3 SOT/game · Paraguay 1.1 xG total group stage · R16 M90 Jul 4 1PM ET · ~80°F Gillette Stadium Foxborough MA · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER