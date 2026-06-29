Germany vs Paraguay Prediction: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets Today & Odds World Cup 2026
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Germany vs Paraguay: Anytime Goalscorer Odds, Picks & Best Bets
Full goalscorer board · Germany & Paraguay ranked · Analysis & picks · FanDuel odds
📖 Anytime Goalscorer Market Overview
Germany project a first-choice, high-ceiling attack for this match — Kai Havertz leads the line with Jamal Musiala, Florian Wirtz and Leroy Sané around him, the kind of front line that turns possession into a steady stream of chances and corners. This is the deepest goalscorer board of any match in the tournament — four elite attacking midfielders and a false-9 centre-forward, all capable of scoring, all in the starting XI.
Paraguay counter with Gabriel Avalos and Julio Enciso up top but have built their tournament on a deep, organized block and the counter, which means long spells without the ball and very little in the way of clear chances created. That is the dynamic to bet: Germany camped in the Paraguay half, racking up territory and set pieces, against a side set up to survive rather than threaten. The anytime goalscorer market here is primarily a Germany proposition, with Enciso and Almirón offering genuine upset value at longer prices.
📋 Full Anytime Goalscorer Board — FanDuel
⭐ Anytime Goalscorer Picks — Ranked
The clear #1 anytime goalscorer play. Havertz drops into deep pockets, pulling defenders out of structure. At +163, this prop presents outstanding +EV value against a depleted backline. He scored Germany's goal against Ivory Coast and has been a constant threat in the final third throughout this tournament. SportGambler also notes he is the top anytime pick at the shortest available price.
Paraguay's centre-back pairing — already without Gómez as a midfield shield — will be stretched by Germany's width. Sané pulls the right CB wide, Wirtz pulls the left CB wide, leaving Havertz operating in the central pockets between the lines. His movement off the ball is exceptional and Paraguay's defensive structure is vulnerable to exactly the late arrivals he specialises in.
Musiala scored in both of Germany's group stage wins. He operates as the central AM in Germany's 4-2-3-1, drifting between lines with the licence to receive, turn and shoot. Kai Havertz leads the line with Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala arriving around him, and all three are live in a game Germany should control.
At +195 versus +145 for Havertz, Musiala offers 34% extra value for a player who has scored more goals this tournament (2 vs 1). His tendency to arrive late into the box from deeper positions creates multiple goal routes that a compact Paraguay block struggles to track.
Wirtz leads Germany's tournament assists chart with four — but he's also a direct goal threat. Operating on the left side of the AM line, his ability to cut inside onto his right foot and shoot from the edge of the box is one of the most feared attacking movements in world football.
Against Paraguay's compact low block, Wirtz will have repeated opportunities to shoot from distance when Paraguay's shape collapses. His long-range shot is genuinely dangerous and Paraguay's goalkeeper Gill hasn't faced anything like it. At +185, Wirtz offers solid value as a supporting play to Havertz.
Here's the standout angle: Woltemade is Germany's tournament-leading scorer with 4 goals, yet he's expected to start on the bench today with Sané in the XI. His +160 anytime accounts for a second-half entry — and his scoring record as a substitute has been exceptional throughout the group stage. When Germany lead comfortably and bring him on, he still finds the net.
At +160 anytime — actually more generous than Wirtz at +185 given he's Germany's top scorer — Woltemade is worth a medium play. If Germany lead 2-0 with 25 minutes left and bring him on, Paraguay must defend against a fresh, in-form striker who has 4 goals this tournament. The anytime market covers the entire game including ET, making this an excellent sub-route play.
Enciso is Paraguay's most dangerous attacker and their best hope of an anytime goal. With Gómez suspended, he has taken over as primary set-piece delivery man — giving him a second route to a goal beyond direct play. The Over -142 implies Paraguay may well score — if they do, Enciso is the candidate.
Germany commit numbers forward aggressively under Nagelsmann — both wide AMs press high, Havertz drops deep, Kimmich pushes up. That leaves space behind the full-backs for Enciso to exploit off Almirón's direct counter-attacks. One small unit at whatever FD offers.
📊 Picks Summary — Ranked
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Anytime goalscorer including extra time · Kai Havertz +145 AT / +450 FGS / +800 brace · Deniz Undav +145 AT / +450 FGS / +800 brace · Nick Woltemade +160 AT / +500 FGS / +950 brace · Florian Wirtz +185 AT / +550 FGS / +1200 brace · Maximilian Beier +185 AT / +550 FGS / +1200 brace · Jamal Musiala +195 AT / +600 FGS / +1300 brace · Leroy Sané +240 AT / +700 FGS / +1700 brace · Assan Ouédraogo +310 AT / +900 FGS / +2200 brace (ESPN FD June 29) · Julio Enciso / Miguel Almirón / Gabriel Avalos — check FD for Paraguay pricing · Germany -320 ML / Paraguay +1000 / Draw +420 · Germany advance -950 / O2.5 -142 / U2.5 +116 · BTTS Yes +108 / No -143 · Germany 4-2-3-1: Neuer; Kimmich, Tah, Rüdiger, Brown; Nmecha, Pavlović; Sané, Musiala, Wirtz; Havertz · Paraguay 4-4-2: Gill; Cáceres, Alderete, Velázquez, Alonso; Almirón, Galarza, Cubas, Mauricio; Avalos, Enciso · Schlotterbeck OUT tournament · Gómez SUSPENDED · Almirón back from suspension · Germany 7.3 SOT/game · Paraguay 1.1 xG total group stage · R16 M90 Jul 4 1PM ET · ~80°F Gillette Stadium Foxborough MA · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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