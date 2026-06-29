FanDuel Promo Offer for New Customers: Up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens for 5 Days

Are you new to FanDuel Sportsbook? Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when you bet $5 daily for the next 5 days. You'll receive $200 in Bet Resets every day you qualify!

How to Participate in the FanDuel Promo

FanDuel doesn’t require promo codes, so for this offer, you won’t need one. Follow these steps to participate:

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook, verify your account, and make a deposit of at least five dollars ($5). Deposits placed using Cash at Counter or Pay Near Me will not qualify for this promotion. Place a singular five dollar ($5) wager with real-money daily to be awarded one Bet Reset Token every day for five days. Your Bet Reset Tokens may be used on any wager. Only $5+ real money wagers placed daily between 3AM ET and 11:59PM ET will be considered eligible for this offer. Select your wager, toggle-on your Bet Reset Token, and place your bet! If your bet loses, you will be refunded in Bonus Bets. There is a maximum refund of $200 per Bet Reset Token. Refund will be credited within 72 hours of bet settlement. Refund will be issued as nonwithdrawable Bonus Bets that expires 7 days after receipt. Bet Reset Tokens expire 24 hours after receipt.

See full terms and conditions at FanDuel Sportsbook.

How Do Bonus Bets Work?

Awarded Bonus Bets do not need to be used in one lump sum

You can update the amount of Bonus Bets you want to wager in your betslip. The remaining Bonus Bet balance will still be available in your account

More information on Bonus Bets found here

Who Can Claim FanDuel’s Promo Offer?

The Promotion is only open to individuals who, at the time of entry, are at least eighteen (18) years of age and physically present in the District of Columbia, Kentucky, Puerto Rico, or Wyoming or are at least twenty one (21) years of age and are physically present in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana (excluding the following perishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, or West Virginia during the Promotion Period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The Promotion will begin at 12:00 AM ET on June 29, 2026, and end at 11:59 PM ET on July 19, 2026.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Arizona Customers: Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342.

Colorado Customers: Gambling Problem? Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER.

Connecticut Customers: If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call (888) 789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat.

D.C. Customers: Gambling Problem? Call/text 1-800-522-4700.

Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Vermont, Virginia, and Wyoming Customers: Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Indiana Customers: Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-9-WITH-IT.

Iowa Customers: Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-BETSOFF.

Kansas Customers: Gambling Problem? Getting help is your best bet. Call 1-800-522-4700 or visit ksgamblinghelp.com.

Louisiana Customers: If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-877-770-7867.

Maryland Customers: Please play responsibly. For help, visit mdgamblinghelp.org or call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Massachusetts Customers: Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMa.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support.

New York Customers: For help with a gambling problem, call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369).

North Carolina Customers: Gambling Problem? Call 877-718-5543 or visit morethanagame.nc.gov.

Puerto Rico Customers: If playing causes you financial, family and occupational problems, call the ASSMCA PAS line at 1-800-981-0023 / Si jugar le causa problemas económicos, familiares y ocupacionales, llame a la línea PAS de ASSMCA 1-800-981-0023.

Tennessee Customers: Gambling Problem? Call TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789.

West Virginia Customers: Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.1800gambler.net.