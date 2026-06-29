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Germany vs Paraguay Prediction: Picks, Lineups & Best Bets Today World Cup Round of 32

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

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Germany vs Paraguay Prediction: Picks, Lineups & Best Bets Today World Cup Round of 32
Germany vs Paraguay Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets Today | World Cup 2026 Round of 32
🏆 WORLD CUP 2026 · ROUND OF 32 · TODAY · ALL ODDS FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK
Monday June 29 2026 · 4:30 PM ET · Gillette Stadium · Boston MA · FS1 · ESPN M3

Germany vs Paraguay: Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets Today

Updated odds · Predicted lineups · Team news · Preview · Props · FanDuel

⭐ GER -320 ML · -950 Advance · PRY +1000 · O2.5 -142 · U2.5 +116 · Havertz +145 Anytime · Winner plays SA/CAN winner R16 Jul 4
Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook
⚡ LINE MOVEMENT: GER ML SHORTENED -265→-320 · ADVANCE -750→-950 · O2.5 NOW -142 (WAS -137) · U2.5 +116 · SANÉ IN STARTING XI (REPLACES UNDAV IN AM LINE) · ALMIRÓN BACK FROM SUSPENSION FOR PARAGUAY · GOMEZ STILL SUSPENDED · ALDERETE CB DOUBT · GERMANY 11 WINS IN 12 SINCE SEP 2025
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Round of 32 · ESPN Match 3 · Mon Jun 29 · 4:30 PM ET · Gillette Stadium Foxborough MA · FS1
🇩🇪 Germany
vs 🇵🇾 Paraguay
Group E Winners · 6pts Best 3rd · Group D · 4pts
FD Moneyline (90 min)
GER -320
PRY +1000 · Draw +420
To Advance
GER -950 · PRY +600
FD TODAY:
O2.5 -142
U2.5 +116
GER -1.5 -104
BTTS Yes +108
BTTS No -143
Havertz +145 AT
ESPN Bracket Path · Confirmed
Winner plays South Africa/Canada winner in R16 M90 · Jul 4 · 1PM ET · QF M97 Jul 9 if advance
→ R16 M90 · Jul 4

📖 Match Preview

Julian Nagelsmann's Germany enter as heavy favourites — and the market has shortened them significantly. The -320 ML (up from -265) and -950 advance (up from -750) reflect sharp money coming in on the Germans. Not enough people are talking about Germany being a contender in this World Cup, but the 2014 champions are very much alive. They beat Curaçao 7-1, edged Ivory Coast 2-1 with a last-gasp Undav winner, then lost 2-1 to Ecuador in a dead-rubber. Since a 2-0 defeat to Slovakia in September 2025, Germany have won 11 of their last 12 matches.

Paraguay have pulled off what looked impossible after their 4-1 thrashing by the USA. Back-to-back clean sheets against Turkey (1-0) and Australia (0-0) got them through as a best third-place finisher. Paraguay will be happy to let Germany dominate possession — that was the approach they took against both the USA and Turkey — but it's difficult to see them exiting the World Cup after this clash.

Nagelsmann wants his full-backs to push high up the pitch, and combined with the problems Germany's attackers can create in the final third, that should stretch Paraguay's defensive line to a breaking point. Paraguay also have concerns at the top end of the pitch, generating a paltry 1.1 xG across three games so far. Their counter-attacking nature naturally leads to fewer chances, but Julio Enciso has looked a little lost going forward and needs more support from his teammates.

Key line movement note: The Over 2.5 has moved from -137 to -142, meaning sharp money has shifted decisively to the Over. With Almirón back in the Paraguay XI and Germany's full attack starting together for the first time, the total market reflects a more open game than earlier projections. Mostly sunny, ~80°F in Foxborough for the 4:30PM ET kickoff.

🩺 Team News & Injuries

🇩🇪 Germany
N. Schlotterbeck — ankle OUT (tournament)
⚠️ N. Brown LB — muscular (probable, expected to play)
Rüdiger · Tah — CB pairing confirmed
Musiala · Wirtz · Sané — AM line
Havertz — ST, +145 anytime FD
✅ Kimmich · Nmecha · Pavlović — midfield
🇵🇾 Paraguay
Diego Gómez — SUSPENDED (CM, key miss)
⚠️ O. Alderete CB — knee doubt
Almirón — BACK from suspension ⭐
Enciso · Avalos — attack
✅ O. Gill · Galarza · Cubas · Mauricio
✅ Cáceres · Velázquez · Alonso — defence

📋 Predicted Lineups

🇩🇪 Germany · 4-2-3-1
GK
Neuer
DEF
Kimmich · Tah · Rüdiger · Brown
DM
Nmecha · Pavlović
AM
Sané ⭐ · Musiala ⭐ · Wirtz ⭐
ST
Havertz ⭐
Subs: Undav · Woltemade · Gross · Stiller · Raum · Gnabry
🇵🇾 Paraguay · 4-4-2
GK
O. Gill
DEF
Cáceres · Alderete/Velázquez · Velázquez · Alonso
MID
Almirón ⭐
Galarza · Cubas · Mauricio
ATT
Avalos · Enciso ⭐
Subs: Sanabria · Hernández · Villasanti · Bobadilla
Sources: Goal.com · 101GreatGoals · Sports Mole · June 29 2026 · Lineups predicted, not yet officially confirmed
🎯 Key Lineup Changes vs Our Earlier Article

Germany: Sané starts, not Undav. Goal.com's predicted XI has Neuer; Kimmich, Tah, Rüdiger, Brown; Nmecha, Pavlović; Sané, Musiala, Wirtz; Havertz. This gives Germany genuine width on both flanks with Sané right and Wirtz left — their most attacking lineup of the tournament.

Paraguay: Almirón IS starting. Paraguay: Gill; Cáceres, Alderete, Velázquez, Alonso; Almirón, Galarza, Cubas, Mauricio; Avalos, Enciso. The Newcastle winger is back from suspension and in the XI. His pace on the counter is Paraguay's biggest threat. Gómez remains suspended — his absence weakens their set-piece delivery and midfield press.

📊 Key Stats & Context

Updated Data · June 29 2026
Germany group stage results
W7-1 CUR · W2-1 CIV · L1-2 ECU
Germany competitive record since Sep 2025
11W 1L in 12 matches
Germany shots on target per game
7.3 — joint highest in tournament
Paraguay group stage results
L1-4 USA · W1-0 TUR · D0-0 AUS
Paraguay shots on target per game
1.7 — lowest of any remaining team
Paraguay xG total across all 3 group games
1.1 xG — very limited chance creation
H2H (only WC meeting)
Germany 1–0 Paraguay (2002 WC)
Weather · Gillette Stadium Foxborough
~80°F · Mostly sunny · No rain

⭐ Best Bets Today — FanDuel

⭐ Best Bet #1 · Anchor · FanDuel
Germany To Advance
Germany 11W in last 12 competitive matches · Full attack starting — Sané, Musiala, Wirtz, Havertz · Paraguay xG just 1.1 across three group games · Gómez suspended weakens Paraguay's midfield press and set-piece threat · Germany beat Paraguay 1-0 in the only WC meeting · Covers all methods including ET and PKs
-950
$10→$11.05
⭐ Best Bet #2 · Top Value · FanDuel
Over 2.5 Goals
Line has moved from -137 to -142 — sharp money is on the Over · Germany's last 8 competitive games all went over 2.5 · Almirón's return adds pace on counter meaning Paraguay can create more in transition · Germany scoring first forces Paraguay out of their low block, opening up the game · Covers: "I'm backing Germany to win by 2+ goals" · 2013 friendly ended 3-3
-142
$10→$17.04
⭐ Best Bet #3 · Goalscorer · FanDuel
Kai Havertz — Anytime Goalscorer
Starting CF (false-9) · Scored vs Ivory Coast · Joint-shortest goalscorer price at +145 · Germany's most central finishing threat · With Sané and Wirtz providing width, Havertz gets the central passes through to shoot · Paraguay's limited xGA hasn't been tested by anything like this front four
+145
$10→$24.50
⭐ Best Bet #4 · AH Value · FanDuel
Germany -1.5 Asian Handicap
Germany win by 2+ goals — Covers projects this explicitly · Paraguay generated just 1.1 xG in three group games · Nagelsmann's most attacking XI starts together for the first time · Sané + Wirtz + Musiala + Havertz creates overloads that Paraguay's low block cannot handle for 90 minutes · Much better value than the -950 advance
-104
$10→$19.62
⭐ Value Dart · Long Shot · FanDuel
Julio Enciso — Anytime Goalscorer
Paraguay's most dangerous attacker and now primary set-piece taker (Gómez suspended) · Germany commit numbers forward in attack, leaving space in behind for Enciso to exploit on the counter · Almirón back providing width gives Enciso better service · If Paraguay score, Enciso is the most likely candidate
Check FD
~+450–550 range
🎯 SGP Idea · FanDuel
Germany -1.5 AH (-104) + Havertz anytime (+145) + Over 2.5 (-142)
The three-legged play that covers the projected game script: Germany win comfortably, Havertz finds the net as starting CF, the game goes over 2.5. All three legs move together — a comfortable Germany win almost guarantees the other two land. Check FanDuel SGP builder for current combined pricing.
⚠️ SGPs are high-risk. All moneyline bets cover 90 min only — use "to advance" for ET and PKs. Must be 21+. Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.
🏆 Our Prediction · Germany vs Paraguay · World Cup R32 · Today Jun 29
Germany 3–1 Paraguay
Germany control early · Havertz and Musiala/Wirtz score · Almirón counter leads to Paraguay consolation late · Germany advance to R16 M90 vs SA/Canada winner · July 4 1PM ET
Confidence
MEDIUM-HIGH
Updated from our earlier article: The line has moved significantly — Germany -320 ML and -950 advance. Over 2.5 at -142 is now the top value play — sharp money has shifted decisively with Almirón returning and Germany's full attack starting together. Germany -1.5 AH at -104 is the best-value bet in the match — projects a comfortable win at near-even money. Havertz +145 anytime remains the goalscorer anchor. Avoid Germany advance -950 as a standalone bet — the -1.5 AH at -104 gives you similar value at far better odds.
FanDuel Sportsbook · Germany vs Paraguay · TODAY Mon Jun 29 · 4:30PM ET · Gillette Stadium Boston · FS1
Bet Germany vs Paraguay on FanDuel — Kickoff 4:30PM ET
Germany -950 advance · O2.5 -142 · Havertz anytime +145 · GER -1.5 -104
Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Updated June 29 2026 · Germany ML -320 / Paraguay +1000 / Draw +420 (SI.com FD June 29) · Germany advance -950 / Paraguay advance +600 · O2.5 -142 / U2.5 +116 · BTTS Yes +108 / No -143 · GER -1.5 AH -104 · Havertz anytime +145 / FGS +450 · Musiala anytime +185 / FGS +550 · Wirtz anytime +185 / FGS +550 · Enciso anytime check FD · Germany predicted 4-2-3-1: Neuer; Kimmich, Tah, Rüdiger, Brown; Nmecha, Pavlović; Sané, Musiala, Wirtz; Havertz (Goal.com June 29) · Paraguay predicted 4-4-2: Gill; Cáceres, Alderete, Velázquez, Alonso; Almirón, Galarza, Cubas, Mauricio; Avalos, Enciso (Goal.com/101GreatGoals June 29) · Schlotterbeck OUT tournament · Brown probable · Diego Gómez SUSPENDED · Alderete knee doubt · Almirón BACK from suspension · Germany 11W 1L since Sep 2025 · Paraguay xG 1.1 total across 3 group games · R16 M90 Jul 4 1PM ET GER/PRY winner vs SA/Canada winner · ~80°F mostly sunny Gillette Stadium Foxborough MA · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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