Germany vs Paraguay Prediction: Picks, Lineups & Best Bets Today World Cup Round of 32

⚡ LINE MOVEMENT: GER ML SHORTENED -265→-320 · ADVANCE -750→-950 · O2.5 NOW -142 (WAS -137) · U2.5 +116 · SANÉ IN STARTING XI (REPLACES UNDAV IN AM LINE) · ALMIRÓN BACK FROM SUSPENSION FOR PARAGUAY · GOMEZ STILL SUSPENDED · ALDERETE CB DOUBT · GERMANY 11 WINS IN 12 SINCE SEP 2025

FIFA World Cup 2026 · Round of 32 · ESPN Match 3 · Mon Jun 29 · 4:30 PM ET · Gillette Stadium Foxborough MA · FS1 🇩🇪 Germany vs 🇵🇾 Paraguay Group E Winners · 6pts Best 3rd · Group D · 4pts FD Moneyline (90 min) GER -320 PRY +1000 · Draw +420 To Advance GER -950 · PRY +600 FD TODAY: O2.5 -142 U2.5 +116 GER -1.5 -104 BTTS Yes +108 BTTS No -143 Havertz +145 AT

ESPN Bracket Path · Confirmed Winner plays South Africa/Canada winner in R16 M90 · Jul 4 · 1PM ET · QF M97 Jul 9 if advance → R16 M90 · Jul 4

📖 Match Preview

Julian Nagelsmann's Germany enter as heavy favourites — and the market has shortened them significantly. The -320 ML (up from -265) and -950 advance (up from -750) reflect sharp money coming in on the Germans. Not enough people are talking about Germany being a contender in this World Cup, but the 2014 champions are very much alive. They beat Curaçao 7-1, edged Ivory Coast 2-1 with a last-gasp Undav winner, then lost 2-1 to Ecuador in a dead-rubber. Since a 2-0 defeat to Slovakia in September 2025, Germany have won 11 of their last 12 matches.

Paraguay have pulled off what looked impossible after their 4-1 thrashing by the USA. Back-to-back clean sheets against Turkey (1-0) and Australia (0-0) got them through as a best third-place finisher. Paraguay will be happy to let Germany dominate possession — that was the approach they took against both the USA and Turkey — but it's difficult to see them exiting the World Cup after this clash.

Nagelsmann wants his full-backs to push high up the pitch, and combined with the problems Germany's attackers can create in the final third, that should stretch Paraguay's defensive line to a breaking point. Paraguay also have concerns at the top end of the pitch, generating a paltry 1.1 xG across three games so far. Their counter-attacking nature naturally leads to fewer chances, but Julio Enciso has looked a little lost going forward and needs more support from his teammates.

Key line movement note: The Over 2.5 has moved from -137 to -142, meaning sharp money has shifted decisively to the Over. With Almirón back in the Paraguay XI and Germany's full attack starting together for the first time, the total market reflects a more open game than earlier projections. Mostly sunny, ~80°F in Foxborough for the 4:30PM ET kickoff.

🩺 Team News & Injuries

🇩🇪 Germany ❌ N. Schlotterbeck — ankle OUT (tournament) ⚠️ N. Brown LB — muscular (probable, expected to play) ✅ Rüdiger · Tah — CB pairing confirmed ✅ Musiala · Wirtz · Sané — AM line ✅ Havertz — ST, +145 anytime FD ✅ Kimmich · Nmecha · Pavlović — midfield 🇵🇾 Paraguay ❌ Diego Gómez — SUSPENDED (CM, key miss) ⚠️ O. Alderete CB — knee doubt ✅ Almirón — BACK from suspension ⭐ ✅ Enciso · Avalos — attack ✅ O. Gill · Galarza · Cubas · Mauricio ✅ Cáceres · Velázquez · Alonso — defence

📋 Predicted Lineups

🇩🇪 Germany · 4-2-3-1 GK Neuer DEF Kimmich · Tah · Rüdiger · Brown DM Nmecha · Pavlović AM Sané ⭐ · Musiala ⭐ · Wirtz ⭐ ST Havertz ⭐ Subs: Undav · Woltemade · Gross · Stiller · Raum · Gnabry 🇵🇾 Paraguay · 4-4-2 GK O. Gill DEF Cáceres · Alderete/Velázquez · Velázquez · Alonso MID Almirón ⭐ Galarza · Cubas · Mauricio ATT Avalos · Enciso ⭐ Subs: Sanabria · Hernández · Villasanti · Bobadilla

Sources: Goal.com · 101GreatGoals · Sports Mole · June 29 2026 · Lineups predicted, not yet officially confirmed

🎯 Key Lineup Changes vs Our Earlier Article Germany: Sané starts, not Undav. Goal.com's predicted XI has Neuer; Kimmich, Tah, Rüdiger, Brown; Nmecha, Pavlović; Sané, Musiala, Wirtz; Havertz. This gives Germany genuine width on both flanks with Sané right and Wirtz left — their most attacking lineup of the tournament. Paraguay: Almirón IS starting. Paraguay: Gill; Cáceres, Alderete, Velázquez, Alonso; Almirón, Galarza, Cubas, Mauricio; Avalos, Enciso. The Newcastle winger is back from suspension and in the XI. His pace on the counter is Paraguay's biggest threat. Gómez remains suspended — his absence weakens their set-piece delivery and midfield press.

📊 Key Stats & Context

Updated Data · June 29 2026 Germany group stage results W7-1 CUR · W2-1 CIV · L1-2 ECU Germany competitive record since Sep 2025 11W 1L in 12 matches Germany shots on target per game 7.3 — joint highest in tournament Paraguay group stage results L1-4 USA · W1-0 TUR · D0-0 AUS Paraguay shots on target per game 1.7 — lowest of any remaining team Paraguay xG total across all 3 group games 1.1 xG — very limited chance creation H2H (only WC meeting) Germany 1–0 Paraguay (2002 WC) Weather · Gillette Stadium Foxborough ~80°F · Mostly sunny · No rain

⭐ Best Bets Today — FanDuel

⭐ Best Bet #1 · Anchor · FanDuel Germany To Advance Germany 11W in last 12 competitive matches · Full attack starting — Sané, Musiala, Wirtz, Havertz · Paraguay xG just 1.1 across three group games · Gómez suspended weakens Paraguay's midfield press and set-piece threat · Germany beat Paraguay 1-0 in the only WC meeting · Covers all methods including ET and PKs -950 $10→$11.05 ⭐ Best Bet #2 · Top Value · FanDuel Over 2.5 Goals Line has moved from -137 to -142 — sharp money is on the Over · Germany's last 8 competitive games all went over 2.5 · Almirón's return adds pace on counter meaning Paraguay can create more in transition · Germany scoring first forces Paraguay out of their low block, opening up the game · Covers: "I'm backing Germany to win by 2+ goals" · 2013 friendly ended 3-3 -142 $10→$17.04 ⭐ Best Bet #3 · Goalscorer · FanDuel Kai Havertz — Anytime Goalscorer Starting CF (false-9) · Scored vs Ivory Coast · Joint-shortest goalscorer price at +145 · Germany's most central finishing threat · With Sané and Wirtz providing width, Havertz gets the central passes through to shoot · Paraguay's limited xGA hasn't been tested by anything like this front four +145 $10→$24.50 ⭐ Best Bet #4 · AH Value · FanDuel Germany -1.5 Asian Handicap Germany win by 2+ goals — Covers projects this explicitly · Paraguay generated just 1.1 xG in three group games · Nagelsmann's most attacking XI starts together for the first time · Sané + Wirtz + Musiala + Havertz creates overloads that Paraguay's low block cannot handle for 90 minutes · Much better value than the -950 advance -104 $10→$19.62 ⭐ Value Dart · Long Shot · FanDuel Julio Enciso — Anytime Goalscorer Paraguay's most dangerous attacker and now primary set-piece taker (Gómez suspended) · Germany commit numbers forward in attack, leaving space in behind for Enciso to exploit on the counter · Almirón back providing width gives Enciso better service · If Paraguay score, Enciso is the most likely candidate Check FD ~+450–550 range

🎯 SGP Idea · FanDuel Germany -1.5 AH (-104) + Havertz anytime (+145) + Over 2.5 (-142) The three-legged play that covers the projected game script: Germany win comfortably, Havertz finds the net as starting CF, the game goes over 2.5. All three legs move together — a comfortable Germany win almost guarantees the other two land. Check FanDuel SGP builder for current combined pricing. ⚠️ SGPs are high-risk. All moneyline bets cover 90 min only — use "to advance" for ET and PKs. Must be 21+. Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.

🏆 Our Prediction · Germany vs Paraguay · World Cup R32 · Today Jun 29 Germany 3–1 Paraguay Germany control early · Havertz and Musiala/Wirtz score · Almirón counter leads to Paraguay consolation late · Germany advance to R16 M90 vs SA/Canada winner · July 4 1PM ET Confidence MEDIUM-HIGH Updated from our earlier article: The line has moved significantly — Germany -320 ML and -950 advance. Over 2.5 at -142 is now the top value play — sharp money has shifted decisively with Almirón returning and Germany's full attack starting together. Germany -1.5 AH at -104 is the best-value bet in the match — projects a comfortable win at near-even money. Havertz +145 anytime remains the goalscorer anchor. Avoid Germany advance -950 as a standalone bet — the -1.5 AH at -104 gives you similar value at far better odds.

FanDuel Sportsbook · Germany vs Paraguay · TODAY Mon Jun 29 · 4:30PM ET · Gillette Stadium Boston · FS1 Bet Germany vs Paraguay on FanDuel — Kickoff 4:30PM ET Germany -950 advance · O2.5 -142 · Havertz anytime +145 · GER -1.5 -104

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All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Updated June 29 2026 · Germany ML -320 / Paraguay +1000 / Draw +420 (SI.com FD June 29) · Germany advance -950 / Paraguay advance +600 · O2.5 -142 / U2.5 +116 · BTTS Yes +108 / No -143 · GER -1.5 AH -104 · Havertz anytime +145 / FGS +450 · Musiala anytime +185 / FGS +550 · Wirtz anytime +185 / FGS +550 · Enciso anytime check FD · Germany predicted 4-2-3-1: Neuer; Kimmich, Tah, Rüdiger, Brown; Nmecha, Pavlović; Sané, Musiala, Wirtz; Havertz (Goal.com June 29) · Paraguay predicted 4-4-2: Gill; Cáceres, Alderete, Velázquez, Alonso; Almirón, Galarza, Cubas, Mauricio; Avalos, Enciso (Goal.com/101GreatGoals June 29) · Schlotterbeck OUT tournament · Brown probable · Diego Gómez SUSPENDED · Alderete knee doubt · Almirón BACK from suspension · Germany 11W 1L since Sep 2025 · Paraguay xG 1.1 total across 3 group games · R16 M90 Jul 4 1PM ET GER/PRY winner vs SA/Canada winner · ~80°F mostly sunny Gillette Stadium Foxborough MA · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER