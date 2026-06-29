Germany vs Paraguay World Cup Prediction: Who Will Score The First Goal Today's Match

⭐ FGS Pick #1 · Top Play · FanDuel Kai Havertz — First Goalscorer Scored vs Ivory Coast Starting false-9 CF Joint-shortest FGS price Pays 4.5× stake +450 $10→$55 Anytime: +145

The anchor FGS play. Havertz is Germany's starting centre-forward — the focal point of every attack, operating as a false-9 who drops into pockets to link play and arrives late in the box. A full-strength Germany attack is a different level of problem for Paraguay, and sides who pack the box against this German front line have been carved open once the overloads start. Havertz scored the opening goal against Ivory Coast and has the joint-shortest FGS price at +450.

Kai Havertz can be wagered to be among the goals at +145 anytime. He looks like an attractive wager to be on the scoresheet. The FGS at +450 pays 4.5× stake for the player most centrally positioned to receive Germany's first dangerous ball. When Germany dominate possession and probe Paraguay's block, the first gap almost certainly finds Havertz in a finishing position.