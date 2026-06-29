Germany vs Paraguay World Cup Prediction: Who Will Score The First Goal Today's Match

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⚡ FGS BOARD (ESPN FD): HAVERTZ +450 · UNDAV +450 · WOLTEMADE +500 · WIRTZ +550 · MUSIALA +550 · SANÉ +550 · ENCISO / ALMIRÓN CHECK FD · ⚠️ FGS VOIDS IF MATCH ENDS 0-0 · GERMANY SCORED FIRST IN 2 OF 3 GROUP GAMES · GOMEZ SUSPENDED · ALMIRON BACK
Match Details
🇩🇪 Germany vs Paraguay 🇵🇾 · Mon Jun 29 · 4:30PM ET · Gillette Stadium Boston · FS1
Germany -265 ML · -750 To Advance · PRY +800 · U2.5 +106 · ~80°F · ⚠️ FGS voids if 0-0 at full time
→ R16 M90 · Jul 4
📖 How First Goalscorer Works on FanDuel
The first goalscorer market pays out if your selected player scores the very first goal of the match — in 90 minutes or extra time. ⚠️ The bet voids (stake returned) if the match ends 0-0 at full time. Own goals do not count. FanDuel's FGS market includes extra time. Odds are roughly 3× the anytime price, reflecting the narrower probability of scoring first vs. scoring at any point.
🔑 Key Angle: Germany's Attack Is Loaded — Paraguay Rarely Score Early
Germany scored first in two of their three group stage games — 7-1 over Curaçao and 2-1 vs Ivory Coast. With Wirtz, Musiala and Havertz starting together in a knockout game, Germany's front four is at full strength.
Paraguay's only group stage goal came in the 74th minute against Turkey. Their 1.7 shots on target per game is the lowest of any remaining team. The FGS market is overwhelmingly a Germany proposition, with Paraguay players available as high-upside upset plays only.
📋 Full First Goalscorer Board — FanDuel
FanDuel · First Goalscorer Incl. ET · ⚠️ Voids if 0-0 · June 29 2026Source: ESPN FD odds
🇩🇪 Germany First GoalscorerGermany scored 1st in 2 of 3 group games
Player · Role
FGS Odds
Anytime
Kai Havertz ST · Starting
False-9 CF · Goal vs Ivory Coast · Best FD anytime price · ⭐ TOP PICK
+450
+145
Deniz Undav AM · Starting
Scored winner vs Ivory Coast · Right-of-centre AM · Box runner · ⭐ VALUE
+450
+145
Nick Woltemade FW · Sub/Rotation
Tournament top scorer — 4 goals · Primarily rotation role · Monitor lineup
+500
+160
Florian Wirtz AM · Starting
Left-sided AM · 4 tournament assists · Creative hub · Scores from range
+550
+185
Jamal Musiala AM · Starting
Right-of-centre AM · Scored in both GER wins · Half-space specialist
+550
+185
Leroy Sané FW · Sub/Rotation
Scored vs Ecuador · Express width · Can come off bench
+550
Check FD
🇵🇾 Paraguay First GoalscorerParaguay only goal: 74th min vs Turkey · Almirón back from suspension
Julio Enciso FW · Starting
Brighton forward · Rocket shot · Now primary set-piece taker (Gómez susp.) · Best Paraguay FGS
Check FD
Check FD
Miguel Almirón MF · Starting — Back from suspension ⭐
Newcastle winger · Pace on counter · Direct wide threat · Returns from ban
Check FD
Check FD
Antonio Avalos FW · Starting
Paraguay's striker partner to Enciso · Counter-attack role
Check FD
Check FD
Source: ESPN FanDuel odds June 29 2026 · Paraguay FGS pricing — check FanDuel direct for Enciso / Almirón / Avalos · ⚠️ FGS voids if match ends 0-0 at full time · Own goals do not count
⭐ First Goalscorer Picks — Ranked
⭐ FGS Pick #1 · Top Play · FanDuel
Kai Havertz — First Goalscorer
Scored vs Ivory CoastStarting false-9 CFJoint-shortest FGS pricePays 4.5× stake
+450
$10→$55
Anytime: +145
The anchor FGS play. Havertz is Germany's starting centre-forward — the focal point of every attack, operating as a false-9 who drops into pockets to link play and arrives late in the box. A full-strength Germany attack is a different level of problem for Paraguay, and sides who pack the box against this German front line have been carved open once the overloads start. Havertz scored the opening goal against Ivory Coast and has the joint-shortest FGS price at +450.
Kai Havertz can be wagered to be among the goals at +145 anytime. He looks like an attractive wager to be on the scoresheet. The FGS at +450 pays 4.5× stake for the player most centrally positioned to receive Germany's first dangerous ball. When Germany dominate possession and probe Paraguay's block, the first gap almost certainly finds Havertz in a finishing position.
Verdict · Anchor FGS · ⚠️ Voids if 0-0
Joint-shortest FGS price, starting CF, scored in Germany's wins. +450 pays $55 on $10. The bet voids if the match ends 0-0 — very unlikely given Germany's 7.3 SOT/game average.
⭐ FGS Pick #2 · Equal Value · FanDuel
Deniz Undav — First Goalscorer
Scored winner vs Ivory CoastStarting AM · Box runnerSame price as Havertz
+450
$10→$55
Anytime: +145
Undav is priced identically to Havertz at +450 FGS and +145 anytime. He scored the winner against Ivory Coast, arriving late from the right side to finish. He operates right of centre in Germany's 4-2-3-1, making late box runs that are harder to track than Havertz's more telegraphed movements.
The case for Undav over Havertz as FGS: he moves more dynamically and arrives into shooting positions from wider starting positions, meaning his goals often come earlier in the game when Paraguay's defensive shape is still setting up. He scored Germany's first meaningful knockout-phase goal against Ivory Coast and has the profile of a player who catches defences cold in the opening exchanges.
Verdict · Back alongside Havertz — same price, different route
Identical odds to Havertz (+450) with a different first-goal profile. Back both as separate small bets to cover Germany's two most likely first-goal routes. $20 in; one win returns $55 net $35 profit.
⭐ FGS Pick #3 · Creative Value · FanDuel
Jamal Musiala — First Goalscorer
Scored in both GER winsStarting AM+550 — extra value vs Undav/Havertz
+550
$10→$65
Anytime: +185
Musiala scored in both of Germany's group wins and is arguably their most dangerous player when the game is flowing. Jamal Musiala admitted the team must improve quickly after the Ecuador defeat, while Joshua Kimmich stressed that Germany cannot afford similar mistakes once the knockout rounds begin. That hunger to prove themselves in the knockouts sets up a Germany team ready to press hard from the first minute — exactly the game state that produces early first goals.
At +550 versus +450 for Havertz and Undav, Musiala carries 20% extra FGS value for a player who has scored in every game Germany won. Paraguay's 4-4-2 will press in two lines — Musiala's ability to receive between those lines and turn creates the kind of early chances that lead to first goals.
Verdict · Extra value at +550 · Strong third pick
Scored in both Germany wins, starting AM, +550 pays $65 on $10. Use as a third pick alongside Havertz and Undav for comprehensive Germany coverage.
Enciso is Paraguay's most dangerous attacking player and now their primary set-piece delivery man with Gómez suspended. The Brighton forward scored a famous rocket against Man City in 2023 and has genuine ability to score from range. Julio Enciso can be backed to have a minimum of one shot on goal at +114 — when it comes to wagering shots on target, we think the betting odds really stand out for this pick.
The return of Miguel Almirón from suspension adds a significant threat on the counter, and both teams to score at 2.10 carries appeal as a supplementary pick. If Paraguay win the ball high early and transition through Enciso and Almirón, the first goal could be a Paraguay counter. One small unit only.
Verdict · Best Paraguay FGS · One unit only
Starting forward, rocket shot, now set-piece specialist. If Paraguay score first (~10% probability), Enciso is the most likely scorer. Check FD for exact pricing — expected around +900–1200 range.
⭐ FGS Pick #5 · Dark Horse · FanDuel
Nick Woltemade — First Goalscorer
Tournament top scorer — 4 goals+500 FGSA-grade if he starts — monitor lineup
+500
$10→$60
Anytime: +160
Nick Woltemade is the top goalscorer with 4 goals, with Leroy Sané, Deniz Undav and Serge Gnabry scoring 3 each. Florian Wirtz is the top assists maker on 4. Woltemade leads Germany's tournament scoring chart — remarkable for a rotation player. If Nagelsmann starts him alongside Havertz given his form, this becomes an A-grade FGS play at +500.
Monitor the confirmed lineup closer to 4:30PM ET. As a substitute, +160 anytime is still compelling. But the FGS at +500 for Germany's tournament top scorer is significant value if he features from the start.
Verdict · Monitor lineup — excellent value if he starts
Germany's tournament top scorer at +500 FGS. If he starts, this becomes a top-2 play at undervalue. Even as a sub, +160 anytime is strong. Check lineup announcement closer to kickoff.
Early goal vs Curaçao (7-1) and early pressure leading to the Ivory Coast winner. Only the dead-rubber vs Ecuador — heavily rotated — ended without an early Germany goal. Full-strength Germany presses hard from kick-off.
✅
Paraguay's only goal came in the 74th minute
Paraguay scored once in three group games — a 74th-minute strike against Turkey. They did not score in games 1 or 3. Their 1.7 shots on target per game is the lowest of any remaining team. They are not an early-goal side.
✅
Germany average 7.3 shots on target per game
Joint-highest of any remaining team in the tournament. More shots means earlier shots. When Germany dominate possession against a deep block, the first goal typically arrives through individual brilliance from Wirtz, Musiala, Havertz or Undav — all of whom are starting.
Diego Gómez — Paraguay's primary set-piece taker and midfield anchor — is suspended. Without him, Paraguay's ability to score from corners and free kicks (their primary goal route) is significantly reduced. Paraguay's path to a first goal is narrower than ever.
✅
H2H: Germany beat Paraguay 1-0 at 2002 World Cup
The only competitive meeting saw Germany win 1-0 — a tight match that Germany eventually broke through via individual quality. The same pattern is expected here. Germany eventually find a way, and the first goal typically comes from a moment of individual brilliance rather than open play.
📊 FGS Picks Summary
First Goalscorer Picks · FanDuel · Germany vs Paraguay · Mon Jun 29 4:30PM ET · ⚠️ Voids if 0-0
⭐⭐⭐ Kai Havertz
Top pick · Starting CF · Scored vs Ivory Coast · Joint-shortest FGS
+450
⭐⭐⭐ Deniz Undav
Equal price · Scored winner vs Ivory Coast · AM late box runs
+450
⭐⭐ Jamal Musiala
Scored in both GER wins · Extra value at +550 · Best AM play
+550
⭐⭐ Nick Woltemade
GER tournament top scorer (4 goals) · Monitor lineup · A-grade if starts
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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