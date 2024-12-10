Nico Collins Fantasy Week 15: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Dolphins

Nico Collins and the Houston Texans will play the Miami Dolphins and their 11th-ranked pass defense (212.8 yards conceded per game) in Week 15, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Is Collins a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he plays the Dolphins? More stats and information can be found below, so take a look.

Collins vs. Dolphins Game Info

Matchup: Houston Texans vs. Miami Dolphins

Houston Texans vs. Miami Dolphins Game Day: December 15, 2024

December 15, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 11.3

11.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 14.1

14.1 Projected Receiving Yards: 86.11

86.11 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.45

Projections provided by numberFire

Collins Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, Collins is currently the 19th-ranked fantasy player (89th overall), posting 107.2 total fantasy points (13.4 per game).

In his last three games, Collins has amassed 32.5 total fantasy points (10.8 per game), hauling in 17 balls (on 27 targets) for 265 yards and one touchdown.

Collins has put up 67.4 fantasy points (13.5 per game) in his last five games, as he's reeled in 31 passes on 44 targets for 494 yards and three touchdowns.

The high point of Collins' season as a fantasy producer came against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 4, as he put up 21.1 fantasy points by rushing for zero yards on zero attempts. In the passing game, he grabbed 12 passes on 15 targets for 151 yards and one TD.

From a fantasy perspective, Nico Collins let down his fantasy managers against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 11, when he managed only 5.4 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the campaign.

Dolphins Defensive Performance

Miami has given up more than 300 yards passing to two players this season.

A total of Nine players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Dolphins this year.

Miami has allowed four players to throw for at least two TDs in a game this year.

The Dolphins have allowed one player to pass for three or more TDs in a game this season.

Miami has given up more than 100 yards receiving to six players this year.

The Dolphins have allowed a TD catch by 13 players this year.

Miami has allowed one player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

No player has put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Dolphins this year.

Miami has allowed 10 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this year.

The Dolphins have allowed two players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

