Nico Collins 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Nico Collins was the 13th-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2024 season, and picked up 11.7 fantasy points last week. Continue reading for further stats and fantasy projections on this Houston Texans player.

Nico Collins Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Collins' fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 180.4 43 9 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 169.8 59 9

Nico Collins 2023 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Collins finished with 28.8 fantasy points -- seven receptions, 168 yards and two touchdowns. That was in Week 4 versus the Pittsburgh Steelers. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Colts 11.7 8 6 117 0

Nico Collins vs. Other Texans Receivers

The Texans threw the football on 57.1% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 42.9% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 13th in the NFL in points scored. Below is a glance at how Collins' 2023 receiving stats stack up against his Houston Texans teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Nico Collins 109 80 1297 8 15 Stefon Diggs 160 107 1183 8 15 Tank Dell 75 47 709 7 8 Dalton Schultz 88 59 635 5 13

