Nick Chubb Fantasy Week 15: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Chiefs

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb will take on the third-ranked tun defense of the Kansas City Chiefs (88.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 15, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Thinking about Chubb for your DFS roster, with his next game against the Chiefs? We've got stats and information for you below.

Thinking about playing Chubb this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Chubb vs. Chiefs Game Info

Matchup: Cleveland Browns vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Cleveland Browns vs. Kansas City Chiefs Game Day: December 15, 2024

December 15, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 9.1

9.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.5

9.5 Projected Rushing Yards: 59.34

59.34 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.39

0.39 Projected Receiving Yards: 5.78

5.78 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.04

Projections provided by numberFire

Chubb Fantasy Performance

Chubb has piled up 56.2 fantasy points in 2024 (8.0 per game), which ranks him 49th at the RB position. Overall, he's the No. 204 player in fantasy football.

Looking at his last three games, Chubb has amassed 33.3 fantasy points (11.1 per game) as he's rushed for 128 yards and scored two touchdowns on 40 carries. As a receiver, he's chipped in with 25 yards on three grabs (four targets) with one TDs.

Chubb has 41.8 total fantasy points (8.4 per game) in his last five games, toting the ball 66 times for 217 yards with two touchdowns. As a pass-catcher, he has added 21 yards on four catches (five targets) with one TDs.

The peak of Chubb's fantasy season so far was Week 12 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, when he completed 0.0% of his throws for zero yards and zero touchdowns with interceptions on his way to 18.0 fantasy points. He also had 59 rushing yards on 20 attempts (3.0 YPC) with two touchdowns on the ground.

From a fantasy perspective, Nick Chubb had his worst game of the season in Week 9 against the Los Angeles Chargers, when he posted just 3.5 fantasy points (15 carries, 39 yards).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Chiefs Defensive Performance

Kansas City has allowed one player to rack up more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Chiefs have allowed at least one passing TD to 12 opposing QBs this season.

A total of six players have thrown for two or more touchdowns versus Kansas City this season.

No opposing QB has passed for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Chiefs this year.

Kansas City has given up over 100 yards receiving to two players this season.

The Chiefs have allowed a TD reception by 17 players this year.

Kansas City has given up at least two receiving touchdowns to one player this year.

One player has collected over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Chiefs this year.

Kansas City has given up at least one rushing touchdown to eight players this year.

A total of Two players have rushed for more than one TD against the Chiefs this season.

Want more data and analysis on Nick Chubb? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.