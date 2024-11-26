Nick Chubb Fantasy Week 13: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Broncos

Running back Nick Chubb is looking at a matchup versus the sixth-ranked run defense in the league (96.2 yards allowed per game) in Week 13, when his Cleveland Browns play the Denver Broncos, Monday at 8:15 PM ET.

Considering Chubb for your DFS roster, with his next game against the Broncos? We've got stats and info for you below.

Chubb vs. Broncos Game Info

Matchup: Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos

Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos Game Day: December 2, 2024

December 2, 2024 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 12.5

12.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.0

13.0 Projected Rushing Yards: 88.48

88.48 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.44

0.44 Projected Receiving Yards: 7.91

7.91 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.04

Projections provided by numberFire

Chubb Fantasy Performance

Chubb is the 52nd-ranked fantasy player at the RB position and 224th overall, as he has tallied 40.9 total fantasy points (8.2 per game).

In his last three games, Chubb has put up 26.5 fantasy points (8.8 per game), rushing for 148 yards and scoring two touchdowns on 46 carries.

The peak of Chubb's season as a fantasy producer came against the Pittsburgh Steelers last week, as he put up 18.0 fantasy points by throwing for zero yards and zero passing touchdowns with picks. As a runner, he contributed 59 rushing yards on 20 carries (3.0 YPC) with two scores.

From a fantasy standpoint, Nick Chubb delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the year (3.5 points) in Week 9 against the Los Angeles Chargers, running for 39 yards on 15 carries with one catch for -4 yards.

Broncos Defensive Performance

Denver has not allowed a player to register more than 300 yards passing against them in a game yet this season.

The Broncos have allowed 10 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Denver has allowed two players to throw for at least two touchdowns in a game this season.

One player have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Broncos this year.

A total of two players have put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Denver this season.

The Broncos have given up a TD reception by 12 players this season.

Denver has allowed one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

Two players have put up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Broncos this season.

Denver has allowed five players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this year.

A total of One player has rushed for more than one touchdown versus the Broncos this year.

Want more data and analysis on Nick Chubb? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.