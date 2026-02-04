Stars vs Blues NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 4

Wednesday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Dallas Stars and the St. Louis Blues.

Stars vs Blues Game Info

Dallas Stars (33-14-9) vs. St. Louis Blues (20-27-9)

Date: Wednesday, February 4, 2026

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: TNT

Stars vs Blues Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Stars (-225) Blues (+180) 5.5 Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Blues Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Stars win (72.8%)

Stars vs Blues Puck Line

The Stars are 1.5-goal favorites against the Blues. The Stars are +116 to cover the spread, and the Blues are -142.

Stars vs Blues Over/Under

A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Stars-Blues on Feb. 4, with the over at -124 and the under at +102.

Stars vs Blues Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Stars-Blues, Dallas is the favorite at -225, and St. Louis is +180 playing on the road.

