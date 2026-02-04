NHL
Stars vs Blues NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 4
Wednesday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Dallas Stars and the St. Louis Blues.
Stars vs Blues Game Info
- Dallas Stars (33-14-9) vs. St. Louis Blues (20-27-9)
- Date: Wednesday, February 4, 2026
- Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- Coverage: TNT
Stars vs Blues Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Stars (-225)
|Blues (+180)
|5.5
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars vs Blues Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Stars win (72.8%)
Stars vs Blues Puck Line
- The Stars are 1.5-goal favorites against the Blues. The Stars are +116 to cover the spread, and the Blues are -142.
Stars vs Blues Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Stars-Blues on Feb. 4, with the over at -124 and the under at +102.
Stars vs Blues Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Stars-Blues, Dallas is the favorite at -225, and St. Louis is +180 playing on the road.