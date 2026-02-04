Panthers vs Bruins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 4

Wednesday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Florida Panthers and the Boston Bruins.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Panthers vs Bruins Game Info

Florida Panthers (28-24-3) vs. Boston Bruins (32-20-4)

Date: Wednesday, February 4, 2026

Wednesday, February 4, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida

Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida Coverage: TNT

Panthers vs Bruins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Panthers (-138) Bruins (+115) 6.5 Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Bruins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Panthers win (51.5%)

Panthers vs Bruins Puck Line

The Bruins are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Panthers. The Bruins are -225 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are +180.

Panthers vs Bruins Over/Under

The Panthers-Bruins matchup on Feb. 4 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +106 and the under is -130.

Panthers vs Bruins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Panthers-Bruins, Florida is the favorite at -138, and Boston is +115 playing on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!