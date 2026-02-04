NHL
Panthers vs Bruins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 4
Wednesday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Florida Panthers and the Boston Bruins.
Panthers vs Bruins Game Info
- Florida Panthers (28-24-3) vs. Boston Bruins (32-20-4)
- Date: Wednesday, February 4, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida
- Coverage: TNT
Panthers vs Bruins Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Panthers (-138)
|Bruins (+115)
|6.5
|Panthers (-1.5)
Panthers vs Bruins Prediction & Pick
- Prediction: Panthers win (51.5%)
Panthers vs Bruins Puck Line
- The Bruins are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Panthers. The Bruins are -225 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are +180.
Panthers vs Bruins Over/Under
- The Panthers-Bruins matchup on Feb. 4 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +106 and the under is -130.
Panthers vs Bruins Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Panthers-Bruins, Florida is the favorite at -138, and Boston is +115 playing on the road.