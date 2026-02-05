FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

NHL

Lightning vs Panthers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 5

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

On Thursday in the NHL, the Tampa Bay Lightning are up against the Florida Panthers.

Lightning vs Panthers Game Info

  • Tampa Bay Lightning (36-14-4) vs. Florida Panthers (29-24-3)
  • Date: Thursday, February 5, 2026
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Benchmark International Arena -- Tampa, Florida
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Lightning vs Panthers Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Lightning (-188)Panthers (+155)6.5Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Panthers Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Lightning win (73.2%)

Lightning vs Panthers Puck Line

  • The Panthers are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-152 to cover). And Tampa Bay, the favorite, is +124.

Lightning vs Panthers Over/Under

  • The Lightning-Panthers matchup on Feb. 5 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +114 and the under is -140.

Lightning vs Panthers Moneyline

  • Florida is the underdog, +155 on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a -188 favorite at home.

