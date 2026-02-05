NHL
Lightning vs Panthers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 5
On Thursday in the NHL, the Tampa Bay Lightning are up against the Florida Panthers.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Lightning vs Panthers Game Info
- Tampa Bay Lightning (36-14-4) vs. Florida Panthers (29-24-3)
- Date: Thursday, February 5, 2026
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Benchmark International Arena -- Tampa, Florida
- Coverage: ESPN+
Lightning vs Panthers Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Lightning (-188)
|Panthers (+155)
|6.5
|Lightning (-1.5)
Lightning vs Panthers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Lightning win (73.2%)
Lightning vs Panthers Puck Line
- The Panthers are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-152 to cover). And Tampa Bay, the favorite, is +124.
Lightning vs Panthers Over/Under
- The Lightning-Panthers matchup on Feb. 5 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +114 and the under is -140.
Lightning vs Panthers Moneyline
- Florida is the underdog, +155 on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a -188 favorite at home.