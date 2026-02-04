NHL
Avalanche vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 4
In NHL action on Wednesday, the Colorado Avalanche take on the San Jose Sharks.
Avalanche vs Sharks Game Info
- Colorado Avalanche (36-9-9) vs. San Jose Sharks (27-23-4)
- Date: Wednesday, February 4, 2026
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
- Coverage: ESPN+
Avalanche vs Sharks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Avalanche (-310)
|Sharks (+245)
|6.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche vs Sharks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Avalanche win (72.8%)
Avalanche vs Sharks Puck Line
- The Sharks are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Avalanche. The Sharks are +100 to cover the spread, and the Avalanche are -122.
Avalanche vs Sharks Over/Under
- The over/under for the Avalanche versus Sharks matchup on Feb. 4 has been set at 6.5, with -130 odds on the over and +106 odds on the under.
Avalanche vs Sharks Moneyline
- Colorado is a -310 favorite on the moneyline, while San Jose is a +245 underdog on the road.