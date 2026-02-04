Avalanche vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 4

In NHL action on Wednesday, the Colorado Avalanche take on the San Jose Sharks.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Avalanche vs Sharks Game Info

Colorado Avalanche (36-9-9) vs. San Jose Sharks (27-23-4)

Date: Wednesday, February 4, 2026

Wednesday, February 4, 2026 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: ESPN+

Avalanche vs Sharks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Avalanche (-310) Sharks (+245) 6.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Avalanche win (72.8%)

Avalanche vs Sharks Puck Line

The Sharks are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Avalanche. The Sharks are +100 to cover the spread, and the Avalanche are -122.

Avalanche vs Sharks Over/Under

The over/under for the Avalanche versus Sharks matchup on Feb. 4 has been set at 6.5, with -130 odds on the over and +106 odds on the under.

Avalanche vs Sharks Moneyline

Colorado is a -310 favorite on the moneyline, while San Jose is a +245 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!