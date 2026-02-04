FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

NHL

Kings vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 4

Data Skrive

Kings vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 4

The Wednesday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Kings and the Seattle Kraken.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Kings vs Kraken Game Info

  • Los Angeles Kings (23-17-14) vs. Seattle Kraken (26-20-9)
  • Date: Wednesday, February 4, 2026
  • Time: 10 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Kings vs Kraken Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Kings (-205)Kraken (+168)5.5Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Kraken Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Kings win (53.6%)

Kings vs Kraken Puck Line

  • The Kraken are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-154 to cover). And Los Angeles, the favorite, is +126.

Kings vs Kraken Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Kings-Kraken on Feb. 4, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Kings vs Kraken Moneyline

  • Seattle is a +168 underdog on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -205 favorite at home.

