Hurricanes vs Rangers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 5
The NHL schedule on Thursday includes the Carolina Hurricanes facing the New York Rangers.
Hurricanes vs Rangers Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (35-15-6) vs. New York Rangers (22-28-6)
- Date: Thursday, February 5, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Hurricanes vs Rangers Odds
|Hurricanes (-225)
|Rangers (+184)
|6.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Rangers Prediction & Pick
- Prediction: Hurricanes win (65.6%)
Hurricanes vs Rangers Puck Line
- The Hurricanes are favored by 1.5 goals against the Rangers. The Hurricanes are +102 to cover the spread, while the Rangers are -124.
Hurricanes vs Rangers Over/Under
- Hurricanes versus Rangers, on Feb. 5, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +112 and the under -140.
Hurricanes vs Rangers Moneyline
- New York is a +184 underdog on the moneyline, while Carolina is a -225 favorite on the road.