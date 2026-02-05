FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore Super Bowl

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Hurricanes vs Rangers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 5

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Hurricanes vs Rangers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 5

The NHL schedule on Thursday includes the Carolina Hurricanes facing the New York Rangers.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Hurricanes vs Rangers Game Info

  • Carolina Hurricanes (35-15-6) vs. New York Rangers (22-28-6)
  • Date: Thursday, February 5, 2026
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Rangers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Hurricanes (-225)Rangers (+184)6.5Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Hurricanes win (65.6%)

Hurricanes vs Rangers Puck Line

  • The Hurricanes are favored by 1.5 goals against the Rangers. The Hurricanes are +102 to cover the spread, while the Rangers are -124.

Hurricanes vs Rangers Over/Under

  • Hurricanes versus Rangers, on Feb. 5, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +112 and the under -140.

Hurricanes vs Rangers Moneyline

  • New York is a +184 underdog on the moneyline, while Carolina is a -225 favorite on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup