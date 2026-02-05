Hurricanes vs Rangers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 5

The NHL schedule on Thursday includes the Carolina Hurricanes facing the New York Rangers.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Hurricanes vs Rangers Game Info

Carolina Hurricanes (35-15-6) vs. New York Rangers (22-28-6)

Date: Thursday, February 5, 2026

Thursday, February 5, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Rangers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Hurricanes (-225) Rangers (+184) 6.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hurricanes win (65.6%)

Hurricanes vs Rangers Puck Line

The Hurricanes are favored by 1.5 goals against the Rangers. The Hurricanes are +102 to cover the spread, while the Rangers are -124.

Hurricanes vs Rangers Over/Under

Hurricanes versus Rangers, on Feb. 5, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +112 and the under -140.

Hurricanes vs Rangers Moneyline

New York is a +184 underdog on the moneyline, while Carolina is a -225 favorite on the road.

