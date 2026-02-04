NHL
Oilers vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 4
The Edmonton Oilers are among the NHL squads busy on Wednesday, versus the Calgary Flames.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Oilers vs Flames Game Info
- Edmonton Oilers (28-21-8) vs. Calgary Flames (22-27-6)
- Date: Wednesday, February 4, 2026
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta
- Coverage: ESPN+
Oilers vs Flames Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Oilers (-132)
|Flames (+110)
|6.5
|Oilers (-1.5)
Oilers vs Flames Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Oilers win (63%)
Oilers vs Flames Puck Line
- The Flames are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Flames are -230 to cover the spread, and the Oilers are +180.
Oilers vs Flames Over/Under
- An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Oilers-Flames on Feb. 4, with the over being -110 and the under -110.
Oilers vs Flames Moneyline
- Edmonton is a -132 favorite on the moneyline, while Calgary is a +110 underdog at home.