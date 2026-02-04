Oilers vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 4

The Edmonton Oilers are among the NHL squads busy on Wednesday, versus the Calgary Flames.

Oilers vs Flames Game Info

Edmonton Oilers (28-21-8) vs. Calgary Flames (22-27-6)

Date: Wednesday, February 4, 2026

Wednesday, February 4, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta

Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Flames Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Oilers (-132) Flames (+110) 6.5 Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Flames Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Oilers win (63%)

Oilers vs Flames Puck Line

The Flames are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Flames are -230 to cover the spread, and the Oilers are +180.

Oilers vs Flames Over/Under

An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Oilers-Flames on Feb. 4, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Oilers vs Flames Moneyline

Edmonton is a -132 favorite on the moneyline, while Calgary is a +110 underdog at home.

