FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore Super Bowl

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Capitals vs Predators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 5

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Capitals vs Predators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 5

NHL action on Thursday includes the Washington Capitals taking on the Nashville Predators.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Capitals vs Predators Game Info

  • Washington Capitals (28-23-7) vs. Nashville Predators (26-23-7)
  • Date: Thursday, February 5, 2026
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Capitals vs Predators Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Capitals (-182)Predators (+150)6.5Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals vs Predators Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Capitals win (70.5%)

Capitals vs Predators Puck Line

  • The Predators are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Capitals. The Predators are -158 to cover the spread, and the Capitals are +128.

Capitals vs Predators Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Capitals-Predators on Feb. 5, with the over at -104 and the under at -118.

Capitals vs Predators Moneyline

  • Washington is a -182 favorite on the moneyline, while Nashville is a +150 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup