NHL
Capitals vs Predators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 5
NHL action on Thursday includes the Washington Capitals taking on the Nashville Predators.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Capitals vs Predators Game Info
- Washington Capitals (28-23-7) vs. Nashville Predators (26-23-7)
- Date: Thursday, February 5, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- Coverage: ESPN+
Capitals vs Predators Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Capitals (-182)
|Predators (+150)
|6.5
|Capitals (-1.5)
Capitals vs Predators Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Capitals win (70.5%)
Capitals vs Predators Puck Line
- The Predators are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Capitals. The Predators are -158 to cover the spread, and the Capitals are +128.
Capitals vs Predators Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Capitals-Predators on Feb. 5, with the over at -104 and the under at -118.
Capitals vs Predators Moneyline
- Washington is a -182 favorite on the moneyline, while Nashville is a +150 underdog on the road.