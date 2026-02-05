FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

NHL

Devils vs Islanders NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 5

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

In NHL action on Thursday, the New Jersey Devils play the New York Islanders.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Devils vs Islanders Game Info

  • New Jersey Devils (28-26-2) vs. New York Islanders (31-21-5)
  • Date: Thursday, February 5, 2026
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Devils vs Islanders Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Devils (-110)Islanders (-110)5.5Islanders (-1.5)

Devils vs Islanders Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Islanders win (55.6%)

Devils vs Islanders Puck Line

  • The Islanders are 1.5-goal favorites against the Devils. The Islanders are +205 to cover the spread, while the Devils are -260 to cover as a 1.5-goal underdog.

Devils vs Islanders Over/Under

  • A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Devils-Islanders matchup on Feb. 5, with the over available at -106 and the under at -114.

Devils vs Islanders Moneyline

  • New York is the underdog, -110 on the moneyline, while New Jersey is a -110 favorite at home.

