Devils vs Islanders NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 5

In NHL action on Thursday, the New Jersey Devils play the New York Islanders.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Devils vs Islanders Game Info

New Jersey Devils (28-26-2) vs. New York Islanders (31-21-5)

Date: Thursday, February 5, 2026

Thursday, February 5, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey Coverage: ESPN+

Devils vs Islanders Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Devils (-110) Islanders (-110) 5.5 Islanders (-1.5)

Devils vs Islanders Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Islanders win (55.6%)

Devils vs Islanders Puck Line

The Islanders are 1.5-goal favorites against the Devils. The Islanders are +205 to cover the spread, while the Devils are -260 to cover as a 1.5-goal underdog.

Devils vs Islanders Over/Under

A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Devils-Islanders matchup on Feb. 5, with the over available at -106 and the under at -114.

Devils vs Islanders Moneyline

New York is the underdog, -110 on the moneyline, while New Jersey is a -110 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!