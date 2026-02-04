NHL
Golden Knights vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 4
In NHL action on Wednesday, the Vegas Golden Knights take on the Vancouver Canucks.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Golden Knights vs Canucks Game Info
- Vegas Golden Knights (25-16-14) vs. Vancouver Canucks (18-32-6)
- Date: Wednesday, February 4, 2026
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada
- Coverage: ESPN+
Golden Knights vs Canucks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Golden Knights (-310)
|Canucks (+245)
|6.5
|Golden Knights (-1.5)
Golden Knights vs Canucks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Golden Knights win (74.2%)
Golden Knights vs Canucks Puck Line
- The Golden Knights are favored by 1.5 goals. The Golden Knights are -114 to cover the spread, with the Canucks being -106.
Golden Knights vs Canucks Over/Under
- The over/under for the Golden Knights versus Canucks matchup on Feb. 4 has been set at 6.5, with +102 odds on the over and -124 odds on the under.
Golden Knights vs Canucks Moneyline
- Vancouver is a +245 underdog on the moneyline, while Vegas is a -310 favorite at home.