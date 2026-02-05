NHL
Sabres vs Penguins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 5
The NHL slate on Thursday includes the Buffalo Sabres facing the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Sabres vs Penguins Game Info
- Buffalo Sabres (32-18-6) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (28-15-12)
- Date: Thursday, February 5, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Sabres vs Penguins Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Sabres (-134)
|Penguins (+112)
|6.5
|Sabres (-1.5)
Sabres vs Penguins Prediction & Pick
- Prediction: Sabres win (54.2%)
Sabres vs Penguins Puck Line
- The Penguins are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-200 to cover). And Buffalo, the favorite, is +160.
Sabres vs Penguins Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Sabres-Penguins on Feb. 5, with the over at -120 and the under at -102.
Sabres vs Penguins Moneyline
- Buffalo is a -134 favorite on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a +112 underdog on the road.