Bruins vs Canadiens NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 23

The NHL's Tuesday slate includes the Boston Bruins taking on the Montreal Canadiens.

Bruins vs Canadiens Game Info

Boston Bruins (20-16-1) vs. Montreal Canadiens (19-12-5)

Date: Tuesday, December 23, 2025

Tuesday, December 23, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: ESPN+

Bruins vs Canadiens Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Bruins (-120) Canadiens (+100) 5.5 Bruins (-1.5)

Bruins vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Canadiens win (51.7%)

Bruins vs Canadiens Puck Line

The Bruins are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Canadiens. The Bruins are +205 to cover the spread, while the Canadiens are -260.

Bruins vs Canadiens Over/Under

A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Bruins-Canadiens game on Dec. 23, with the over available at -124 and the under at +102.

Bruins vs Canadiens Moneyline

Boston is the favorite, -120 on the moneyline, while Montreal is a +100 underdog on the road.

