NHL
Bruins vs Canadiens NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 23
The NHL's Tuesday slate includes the Boston Bruins taking on the Montreal Canadiens.
Bruins vs Canadiens Game Info
- Boston Bruins (20-16-1) vs. Montreal Canadiens (19-12-5)
- Date: Tuesday, December 23, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- Coverage: ESPN+
Bruins vs Canadiens Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Bruins (-120)
|Canadiens (+100)
|5.5
|Bruins (-1.5)
Bruins vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Canadiens win (51.7%)
Bruins vs Canadiens Puck Line
- The Bruins are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Canadiens. The Bruins are +205 to cover the spread, while the Canadiens are -260.
Bruins vs Canadiens Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Bruins-Canadiens game on Dec. 23, with the over available at -124 and the under at +102.
Bruins vs Canadiens Moneyline
- Boston is the favorite, -120 on the moneyline, while Montreal is a +100 underdog on the road.