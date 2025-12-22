NHL
Kings vs Blue Jackets NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 22
The Los Angeles Kings versus the Columbus Blue Jackets is on the NHL schedule for Monday.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Kings vs Blue Jackets Game Info
- Los Angeles Kings (15-10-9) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (14-15-6)
- Date: Monday, December 22, 2025
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Kings vs Blue Jackets Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Kings (-184)
|Blue Jackets (+152)
|5.5
|Kings (-1.5)
Kings vs Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Kings win (53.5%)
Kings vs Blue Jackets Puck Line
- The Blue Jackets are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-168 to cover). And Los Angeles, the favorite, is +136.
Kings vs Blue Jackets Over/Under
- The Kings-Blue Jackets matchup on Dec. 22 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -122 and the under is +100.
Kings vs Blue Jackets Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Blue Jackets-Kings, Columbus is the underdog at +152, and Los Angeles is -184 playing at home.