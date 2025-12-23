NHL
Capitals vs Rangers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 23
NHL action on Tuesday includes the Washington Capitals playing the New York Rangers.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding today's NHL betting odds.
Capitals vs Rangers Game Info
- Washington Capitals (19-12-5) vs. New York Rangers (18-16-4)
- Date: Tuesday, December 23, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- Coverage: ESPN+
Capitals vs Rangers Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Capitals (-170)
|Rangers (+140)
|5.5
|Capitals (-1.5)
Capitals vs Rangers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Capitals win (66.4%)
Capitals vs Rangers Puck Line
- The Capitals are favored by 1.5 goals (+146 to cover). New York, the underdog, is -180.
Capitals vs Rangers Over/Under
- An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Capitals-Rangers on Dec. 23, with the over being -118 and the under -104.
Capitals vs Rangers Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Capitals vs. Rangers reveal Washington as the favorite (-170) and New York as the underdog (+140) on the road.