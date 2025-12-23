Capitals vs Rangers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 23

NHL action on Tuesday includes the Washington Capitals playing the New York Rangers.

Capitals vs Rangers Game Info

Washington Capitals (19-12-5) vs. New York Rangers (18-16-4)

Date: Tuesday, December 23, 2025

Tuesday, December 23, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: ESPN+

Capitals vs Rangers Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Capitals (-170) Rangers (+140) 5.5 Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Capitals win (66.4%)

Capitals vs Rangers Puck Line

The Capitals are favored by 1.5 goals (+146 to cover). New York, the underdog, is -180.

Capitals vs Rangers Over/Under

An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Capitals-Rangers on Dec. 23, with the over being -118 and the under -104.

Capitals vs Rangers Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Capitals vs. Rangers reveal Washington as the favorite (-170) and New York as the underdog (+140) on the road.

