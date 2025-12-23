NHL
Stars vs Red Wings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 23
The Dallas Stars versus the Detroit Red Wings is on the NHL schedule for Tuesday.
Stars vs Red Wings Game Info
- Dallas Stars (25-7-5) vs. Detroit Red Wings (21-13-3)
- Date: Tuesday, December 23, 2025
- Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
- Coverage: TNT
Stars vs Red Wings Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Stars (-125)
|Red Wings (+104)
|6.5
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars vs Red Wings Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Stars win (62.5%)
Stars vs Red Wings Puck Line
- The Stars are 1.5-goal favorites against the Red Wings. The Stars are +198 to cover the spread, and the Red Wings are -250.
Stars vs Red Wings Over/Under
- The over/under for Stars-Red Wings on Dec. 23 is 6.5. The over is +116, and the under is -142.
Stars vs Red Wings Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Stars-Red Wings, Dallas is the favorite at -125, and Detroit is +104 playing at home.