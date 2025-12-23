FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

NHL

Stars vs Red Wings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 23

Data Skrive

The Dallas Stars versus the Detroit Red Wings is on the NHL schedule for Tuesday.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Stars vs Red Wings Game Info

  • Dallas Stars (25-7-5) vs. Detroit Red Wings (21-13-3)
  • Date: Tuesday, December 23, 2025
  • Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
  • Coverage: TNT

Stars vs Red Wings Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Stars (-125)Red Wings (+104)6.5Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Red Wings Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Stars win (62.5%)

Stars vs Red Wings Puck Line

  • The Stars are 1.5-goal favorites against the Red Wings. The Stars are +198 to cover the spread, and the Red Wings are -250.

Stars vs Red Wings Over/Under

  • The over/under for Stars-Red Wings on Dec. 23 is 6.5. The over is +116, and the under is -142.

Stars vs Red Wings Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Stars-Red Wings, Dallas is the favorite at -125, and Detroit is +104 playing at home.

