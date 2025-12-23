Stars vs Red Wings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 23

The Dallas Stars versus the Detroit Red Wings is on the NHL schedule for Tuesday.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Stars vs Red Wings Game Info

Dallas Stars (25-7-5) vs. Detroit Red Wings (21-13-3)

Date: Tuesday, December 23, 2025

Tuesday, December 23, 2025 Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: TNT

Stars vs Red Wings Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Stars (-125) Red Wings (+104) 6.5 Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Red Wings Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Stars win (62.5%)

Stars vs Red Wings Puck Line

The Stars are 1.5-goal favorites against the Red Wings. The Stars are +198 to cover the spread, and the Red Wings are -250.

Stars vs Red Wings Over/Under

The over/under for Stars-Red Wings on Dec. 23 is 6.5. The over is +116, and the under is -142.

Stars vs Red Wings Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Stars-Red Wings, Dallas is the favorite at -125, and Detroit is +104 playing at home.

