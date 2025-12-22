FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NCAAF

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Maple Leafs vs Penguins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 23

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Maple Leafs vs Penguins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 23

The Toronto Maple Leafs are among the NHL teams busy on Tuesday, versus the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Maple Leafs vs Penguins Game Info

  • Toronto Maple Leafs (15-15-5) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (15-11-9)
  • Date: Tuesday, December 23, 2025
  • Time: 4 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
  • Coverage: TNT

Maple Leafs vs Penguins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Maple Leafs (-140)Penguins (+116)5.5Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Maple Leafs vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Maple Leafs win (62%)

Maple Leafs vs Penguins Puck Line

  • The Penguins are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Maple Leafs. The Penguins are -215 to cover the spread, and the Maple Leafs are +172.

Maple Leafs vs Penguins Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Maple Leafs-Penguins on Dec. 23, with the over at -140 and the under at +114.

Maple Leafs vs Penguins Moneyline

  • Toronto is a -140 favorite on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a +116 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup