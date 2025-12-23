NHL
Senators vs Sabres NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 23
The NHL schedule on Tuesday includes the Ottawa Senators facing the Buffalo Sabres.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Senators vs Sabres Game Info
- Ottawa Senators (18-13-4) vs. Buffalo Sabres (17-14-4)
- Date: Tuesday, December 23, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario
- Coverage: ESPN+
Senators vs Sabres Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Senators (-160)
|Sabres (+130)
|6.5
|Senators (-1.5)
Senators vs Sabres Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Senators win (56.2%)
Senators vs Sabres Puck Line
- The Sabres are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Sabres are -188 to cover the spread, and the Senators are +152.
Senators vs Sabres Over/Under
- The Senators-Sabres matchup on Dec. 23 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +114 and the under is -140.
Senators vs Sabres Moneyline
- Ottawa is the favorite, -160 on the moneyline, while Buffalo is a +130 underdog on the road.