NHL

Senators vs Sabres NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 23

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The NHL schedule on Tuesday includes the Ottawa Senators facing the Buffalo Sabres.

Senators vs Sabres Game Info

  • Ottawa Senators (18-13-4) vs. Buffalo Sabres (17-14-4)
  • Date: Tuesday, December 23, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Senators vs Sabres Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Senators (-160)Sabres (+130)6.5Senators (-1.5)

Senators vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Senators win (56.2%)

Senators vs Sabres Puck Line

  • The Sabres are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Sabres are -188 to cover the spread, and the Senators are +152.

Senators vs Sabres Over/Under

  • The Senators-Sabres matchup on Dec. 23 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +114 and the under is -140.

Senators vs Sabres Moneyline

  • Ottawa is the favorite, -160 on the moneyline, while Buffalo is a +130 underdog on the road.

