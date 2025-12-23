Hurricanes vs Panthers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 23

The Carolina Hurricanes will face the Florida Panthers in NHL action on Tuesday.

Hurricanes vs Panthers Game Info

Carolina Hurricanes (22-10-3) vs. Florida Panthers (19-14-2)

Date: Tuesday, December 23, 2025

Tuesday, December 23, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina

Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Panthers Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Hurricanes (-154) Panthers (+128) 5.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Panthers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Hurricanes win (53.9%)

Hurricanes vs Panthers Puck Line

The Hurricanes are 1.5-goal favorites against the Panthers. The Hurricanes are +154 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are -192.

Hurricanes vs Panthers Over/Under

The over/under for Hurricanes-Panthers on Dec. 23 is 5.5. The over is -130, and the under is +106.

Hurricanes vs Panthers Moneyline

The Hurricanes vs Panthers moneyline has Carolina as a -154 favorite, while Florida is a +128 underdog on the road.

