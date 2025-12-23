NHL
Hurricanes vs Panthers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 23
The Carolina Hurricanes will face the Florida Panthers in NHL action on Tuesday.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Hurricanes vs Panthers Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (22-10-3) vs. Florida Panthers (19-14-2)
- Date: Tuesday, December 23, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina
- Coverage: ESPN+
Hurricanes vs Panthers Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Hurricanes (-154)
|Panthers (+128)
|5.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Panthers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Hurricanes win (53.9%)
Hurricanes vs Panthers Puck Line
- The Hurricanes are 1.5-goal favorites against the Panthers. The Hurricanes are +154 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are -192.
Hurricanes vs Panthers Over/Under
- The over/under for Hurricanes-Panthers on Dec. 23 is 5.5. The over is -130, and the under is +106.
Hurricanes vs Panthers Moneyline
- The Hurricanes vs Panthers moneyline has Carolina as a -154 favorite, while Florida is a +128 underdog on the road.