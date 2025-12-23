NHL
Avalanche vs Mammoth NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 23
The Colorado Avalanche will face the Utah Mammoth in NHL action on Tuesday.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Avalanche vs Mammoth Game Info
- Colorado Avalanche (26-2-7) vs. Utah Mammoth (18-17-3)
- Date: Tuesday, December 23, 2025
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
- Coverage: ESPN+
Avalanche vs Mammoth Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Avalanche (-265)
|Mammoth (+215)
|6.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche vs Mammoth Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Avalanche win (65.8%)
Avalanche vs Mammoth Puck Line
- The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals against the Mammoth. The Avalanche are -106 to cover the spread, while the Mammoth are -114.
Avalanche vs Mammoth Over/Under
- The Avalanche-Mammoth matchup on Dec. 23 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +106 and the under is -130.
Avalanche vs Mammoth Moneyline
- Colorado is the favorite, -265 on the moneyline, while Utah is a +215 underdog on the road.