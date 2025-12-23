FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

NHL

Avalanche vs Mammoth NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 23

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Avalanche vs Mammoth NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 23

The Colorado Avalanche will face the Utah Mammoth in NHL action on Tuesday.

Avalanche vs Mammoth Game Info

  • Colorado Avalanche (26-2-7) vs. Utah Mammoth (18-17-3)
  • Date: Tuesday, December 23, 2025
  • Time: 9 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Avalanche vs Mammoth Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Avalanche (-265)Mammoth (+215)6.5Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Mammoth Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Avalanche win (65.8%)

Avalanche vs Mammoth Puck Line

  • The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals against the Mammoth. The Avalanche are -106 to cover the spread, while the Mammoth are -114.

Avalanche vs Mammoth Over/Under

  • The Avalanche-Mammoth matchup on Dec. 23 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +106 and the under is -130.

Avalanche vs Mammoth Moneyline

  • Colorado is the favorite, -265 on the moneyline, while Utah is a +215 underdog on the road.

