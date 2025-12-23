NHL
Kings vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 23
In NHL action on Tuesday, the Los Angeles Kings take on the Seattle Kraken.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Kings vs Kraken Game Info
- Los Angeles Kings (15-10-9) vs. Seattle Kraken (13-14-6)
- Date: Tuesday, December 23, 2025
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Kings vs Kraken Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Kings (-245)
|Kraken (+198)
|5.5
|Kings (-1.5)
Kings vs Kraken Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Kings win (55.4%)
Kings vs Kraken Puck Line
- The Kings are 1.5-goal favorites against the Kraken. The Kings are +106 to cover the spread, and the Kraken are -130.
Kings vs Kraken Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Kings-Kraken game on Dec. 23, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.
Kings vs Kraken Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Kings-Kraken, Los Angeles is the favorite at -245, and Seattle is +198 playing on the road.