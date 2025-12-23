NHL
Devils vs Islanders NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 23
NHL action on Tuesday includes the New Jersey Devils playing the New York Islanders.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding today's NHL betting odds.
Devils vs Islanders Game Info
- New Jersey Devils (20-15-1) vs. New York Islanders (19-13-4)
- Date: Tuesday, December 23, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Devils vs Islanders Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Devils (-122)
|Islanders (+102)
|6.5
|Devils (-1.5)
Devils vs Islanders Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Islanders win (58.7%)
Devils vs Islanders Puck Line
- The Devils are favored by 1.5 goals against the Islanders. The Devils are +194 to cover the spread, while the Islanders are -245.
Devils vs Islanders Over/Under
- A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Devils-Islanders matchup on Dec. 23, with the over available at +114 and the under at -140.
Devils vs Islanders Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Islanders-Devils, New York is the underdog at +102, and New Jersey is -122 playing on the road.