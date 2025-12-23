Oilers vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 23

In NHL action on Tuesday, the Edmonton Oilers play the Calgary Flames.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Oilers vs Flames Game Info

Edmonton Oilers (18-13-6) vs. Calgary Flames (15-17-4)

Date: Tuesday, December 23, 2025

Tuesday, December 23, 2025 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta

Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Flames Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Oilers (-178) Flames (+146) 6.5 Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Flames Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Oilers win (54.4%)

Oilers vs Flames Puck Line

The Oilers are favored by 1.5 goals (+134 to cover). Calgary, the underdog, is -164.

Oilers vs Flames Over/Under

The over/under for the Oilers versus Flames matchup on Dec. 23 has been set at 6.5, with -104 odds on the over and -118 odds on the under.

Oilers vs Flames Moneyline

Edmonton is the favorite, -178 on the moneyline, while Calgary is a +146 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!