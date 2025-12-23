NHL
Oilers vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 23
In NHL action on Tuesday, the Edmonton Oilers play the Calgary Flames.
Oilers vs Flames Game Info
- Edmonton Oilers (18-13-6) vs. Calgary Flames (15-17-4)
- Date: Tuesday, December 23, 2025
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta
- Coverage: ESPN+
Oilers vs Flames Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Oilers (-178)
|Flames (+146)
|6.5
|Oilers (-1.5)
Oilers vs Flames Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Oilers win (54.4%)
Oilers vs Flames Puck Line
- The Oilers are favored by 1.5 goals (+134 to cover). Calgary, the underdog, is -164.
Oilers vs Flames Over/Under
- The over/under for the Oilers versus Flames matchup on Dec. 23 has been set at 6.5, with -104 odds on the over and -118 odds on the under.
Oilers vs Flames Moneyline
- Edmonton is the favorite, -178 on the moneyline, while Calgary is a +146 underdog on the road.