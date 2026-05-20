NHL Stanley Cup Odds: Championship Odds Heading Into the Conference Finals

We're set for the NHL Conference Finals, which kick off tonight.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook's NHL odds, here are the current Stanley Cup odds.

Please note: lines are subject to change after this article is published.

Stanley Cup Odds

Full Stanley Cup odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Stanley Cup 2025-26 - Winner Stanley Cup 2025-26 - Winner Colorado Avalanche +140 Carolina Hurricanes +160 Vegas Golden Knights +600 Montreal Canadiens +650 View more odds in Sportsbook

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.