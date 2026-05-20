Knicks vs. Cavaliers Eastern Finals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for May 21

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Thursday, May 21, 2026

Thursday, May 21, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: ESPN

The New York Knicks bring a 1-0 lead into Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals. The Knicks are favored by 6.5 points in the matchup, which airs on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET. The point total is set at 214.5 for the matchup.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -6.5 214.5 -230 +190

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Knicks win (61.7%)

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Knicks have put together a record of 42-39-1 against the spread this season.

The Cavaliers have played 82 games, with 33 wins against the spread.

Knicks games have gone over the total 37 times this season.

The Cavaliers have hit the over 50% of the time this year (41 of 82 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, New York has played better when playing at home, covering 27 times in 40 home games, and 15 times in 42 road games.

The Knicks have exceeded the over/under more often when playing at home, hitting the over in 19 of 40 home matchups (47.5%). In road games, they have hit the over in 18 of 42 games (42.9%).

Against the spread, Cleveland has been better at home (17-23-1) than away (16-24-1).

In 2025-26 a lower percentage of the Cavaliers' games have finished above the over/under at home (41.5%, 17 of 41) than away (58.5%, 24 of 41).

Knicks Leaders

Jalen Brunson is averaging 26 points, 3.3 boards and 6.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Karl-Anthony Towns averages 20.1 points, 11.9 rebounds and 3 assists.

Mikal Bridges is averaging 14.4 points, 3.8 boards and 3.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

OG Anunoby's numbers on the season are 16.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest, shooting 48.4% from the floor and 38.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.3 made 3-pointers.

Josh Hart is averaging 12 points, 7.4 boards and 4.8 assists.

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell is averaging 27.9 points, 4.5 boards and 5.7 assists for the Cavaliers.

James Harden's numbers on the season are 23.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 8 assists per contest. He is sinking 43.4% of his shots from the field and 37.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 3.1 treys (ninth in NBA).

Evan Mobley's numbers on the season are 18.2 points, 9 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest. He is making 54.6% of his shots from the floor and 29.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1 treys.

The Cavaliers are getting 15.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Jarrett Allen.

The Cavaliers get 13.2 points per game from Jaylon Tyson, plus 5.1 boards and 2.2 assists.

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