NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Monday 11/25/24

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's NHL projections as a guide, here are some NHL player prop bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's NHL DFS projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes and starting goaltenders come from Daily Faceoff.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

St. Louis Blues vs. New York Rangers

The New York Rangers return home Monday night to welcome the St. Louis Blues. The Rangers are looking for a little more offensive punch to their game, and this is a great matchup for them to apply that pressure and capitalize. Although Mika Zibanejad hasn’t played up to the standard we’ve set for him, he’s still shown solid production, and being at home with the last change should help get him some better matchups. Zibanejad has a solid price to find the back of the net to kick off this week of action.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Philadelphia Flyers

The Vegas Golden Knights road trip continues on Monday night as they visit the Philadelphia Flyers. The Golden Knights are coming off a strong showing in Montreal on Saturday and will look to build off that against a Philadelphia team that’s lacked consistency this season. Tomas Hertl is slowly getting accustomed to being a Golden Knight, and the production has followed. Hertl scored his last time out, and the Flyers' struggling defense and goaltending provide another strong matchup for him to double down.

Washington Capitals vs. Florida Panthers

Two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference will collide on Monday night, with the Washington Capitals visiting the Florida Panthers. The Panthers have been on the struggle bus of late with three straight losses. Playing at home should help get them back on track, even against a formidable Washington squad. Matthew Tkachuk remains one of the NHL’s best two-way threats, and there’s a lot of potential for him to get up this clash against a bigger, physical Washington team. In addition, the price for him to light the lamp pops out in this game.

