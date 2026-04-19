NHL Picks Today: 3 NHL Best Bets and Player Props for Sunday 4/19/26

Top NHL Picks at a Glance

Boston Bruins Moneyline

Tampa Bay Lightning Moneyline

Utah Mammoth +1.5

Whether it's moneylines, goal props, or who lights the lamp, there are plenty of ways to bet on NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

For additional NHL insights, check out FanDuel Research's daily NHL player prop projections, which are powered by numberFire.

Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.

NHL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Today's Best NHL Betting Picks for the NHL Playoffs

Bet #1 — Boston Bruins Moneyline

Boston Bruins at Buffalo Sabres | Game 1 | 7:30 PM ET

Moneyline Boston Bruins Apr 19 11:30pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Step-by-Step Analysis:

Step 1 — Boston Won the Regular Season Series 3-1. Despite being the underdog in this series at +145, the Boston Bruins went 3-1 against the Buffalo Sabres during the regular season and outscored the Sabres 12-11 across four games. More importantly, Boston went 3-0 inside KeyBank Center this year — the exact building where this series opens. The Sabres' home-ice advantage is one of their biggest edges in this series, yet Boston has already proven they can win there multiple times this season.

Step 2 — David Pastrnak Is the Best Player in This Series. David Pastrnak posted 100 points (29 goals, 71 assists) in 2026 and is a proven playoff difference-maker — one of the most clutch performers in the first round over the past several seasons. He has scored 11 goals with five assists in 21 career first-round playoff games in his three most recent first-round series. Against the Sabres this season, Pastrnak led all players with six points in four games.

Step 3 — Buffalo's Playoff Inexperience Is a Factor in Game 1. The Sabres are making their first playoff appearance since 2011. Not a single player on their current roster — not Tage Thompson, not Rasmus Dahlin, not a single forward, defenseman, or goaltender — has played a single regular-season NHL game in the playoffs in a Buffalo uniform. The last time Buffalo hosted a playoff game was April 24, 2011. Playing in front of a KeyBank Center crowd buzzing with 14 years of pent-up energy, in front of a national TV audience, is a different experience from even the most intense regular-season atmosphere. It may get to Buffalo in Game 1.

Step 4 — Boston's Special Teams Are the Decisive Edge. The Bruins carry the best weapon in this series: a 23.4% power play against Buffalo's 82.1% penalty kill. Boston's elite power play, led by Pastrnak, can be a difference-maker in the opener.

Step 5 — Jeremy Swayman Is Postseason-Proven. Boston goaltender Jeremy Swayman returned to form in 2026 with a 2.71 GAA, .908 save percentage and two shutouts in 55 games. Against Buffalo's goalie tandem of Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Alex Lyon — neither of whom has meaningful playoff experience — Swayman's experience under postseason pressure is a feather in Boston's cap.

Bet #2 — Tampa Bay Lightning Moneyline

Montreal Canadiens at Tampa Bay Lightning | Game 1 | 5:45 PM ET

Moneyline Tampa Bay Lightning Apr 19 9:45pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Step-by-Step Analysis:

Step 1 — These Teams Finished Dead Even in Points — But Tampa Rates Out Better. Both the Montreal Canadiens and Tampa Bay Lightning finished the regular season with 106 points, creating the illusion of a level matchup. The tiebreaker went to Tampa Bay via regulation wins (40 to 34), and when you dig into the underlying analytics, the Lightning are the superior team. Tampa Bay finished third in the NHL in goals against per game (2.78) while Montreal ranked tied for 17th (3.06). Tampa sits in the top-5 in expected goals allowed per 60 minutes while Montreal is tied for 22nd. Tampa finished with a significantly better goal differential, too.

Step 2 — Andrei Vasilevskiy Gives TB an Edge in Goal. Andrei Vasilevskiy led the NHL with 39 wins, posted a 2.31 GAA and .912 save percentage, and is a two-time Stanley Cup champion with 120 career playoff games and a .918 career playoff save percentage. He is the most experienced, most decorated, and most accomplished goaltender in the first round by an enormous margin. Montreal will likely start rookie Jacob Fowler (21 years old, nine career NHL games) after Samuel Montembeault lost the starting job. Vasilevskiy gives the Lightning a meaningful edge in net.

Step 3 — Tampa's Defensive Structure Is Elite. The Lightning's penalty kill at 82.7% is a top-three unit in the entire playoff field and will be tested immediately by Montreal's superior power play (23.1% vs Tampa's 21.0%). But the structure and depth of Tampa's penalty kill — anchored by Anthony Cirelli's shutdown capabilities and seasoned defensive forwards like Yanni Gourde, Pontus Holmberg, and Nick Paul — gives them the ability to mitigate Montreal's biggest offensive weapon.

Step 4 — Kucherov at 130 Points Is a Mismatch. Nikita Kucherov finished second in the NHL with 130 points (44 goals, 86 assists), with his 86 assists ranking first in the entire league. Against Montreal this season, he produced five points over four games, including three goals. Kucherov vs. Montreal's defense — 22nd in expected goals against — should result in chances for Tampa Bay on Sunday.

Step 5 — Tampa's Playoff Pedigree vs. Montreal's Inexperience. Tampa Bay has appeared in the playoffs for nine consecutive seasons, reaching the Stanley Cup Final three times and winning it twice (2020 and 2021). Montreal, meanwhile, ended a three-year playoff drought last season with a first-round loss to Washington and is now in just their second playoff appearance in five years.

Step 6 — Montreal Won the Last Two Regular Season Meetings — But Under Context. Montreal beat Tampa 4-1 and 2-1 in their final two regular-season matchups, which has generated some narrative momentum for the Habs. However, those wins came with Vasilevskiy on the bench (Jonas Johansson started both losses for Tampa, while Vasilevskiy was 2-0 against Montreal with a 2.07 GAA). With Vasilevskiy healthy and fully engaged for Game 1 in a playoff setting, the situational context of those regular-season results is largely irrelevant.

Utah Mammoth at Vegas Golden Knights | Game 1 | 10:00 PM ET

Puck Line Utah Mammoth Apr 20 2:00am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Step-by-Step Analysis:

Step 1 — Utah Won the Regular Season Series Against Vegas. The Utah Mammoth — making their first playoff appearance in franchise history — went 2-1 against the Vegas Golden Knights in the regular season. For a team listed as large underdogs to win the series (+155), winning the season series against the opponent is a meaningful data point.

Step 2 — Vegas's Coaching Situation Represents a Significant Uncertainty. The Golden Knights dismissed Bruce Cassidy mid-season and replaced him with John Tortorella — one of the most respected defensive coaches in NHL history but also someone who has never coached the Golden Knights in a playoff series. Tortorella's systems typically require buy-in and adjustment time. For a team that changed head coaches mid-season and is entering the playoffs with a new tactical identity, systemic consistency in high-pressure Game 1 situations is not guaranteed.

Step 3 — Utah's Clayton Keller Has Been a Playmaking Engine. Clayton Keller's facilitation has helped turn Utah's front line into a competitive unit, with the Mammoth ranking in the top-10 in expected goals for at 5-on-5. His ability to draw defensive attention and create space for linemates gives Utah legitimate offensive threats.

Step 4 — The +1.5 Puck Line Instead of the Moneyline. Rather than backing Utah to win outright against a heavily favored and experienced Vegas team at home, the +1.5 puck line gives Utah the ability to lose by one goal and still cash the bet. In what I think is likely to be an extremely close, low-scoring game under two disciplined coaching staffs, I'm backing the 'dog to cover.

NHL Betting -- Frequently Asked Questions

What is the moneyline in NHL betting?

The moneyline is a straight-up bet on which team will win the game — no spread involved. Favorites are listed with a negative number (e.g., -160), meaning you'd need to wager $160 to win $100. Underdogs carry a positive number (e.g., +140), meaning a $100 bet returns $140 in profit.

What is the puck line?

The puck line is hockey's version of a point spread. It is almost always set at 1.5 goals. The favorite must win by two or more goals to cover, while the underdog can lose by one goal and still cover.

How does the over/under (total) work in hockey?

FanDuel sets a total number of goals for the game (including overtime and shootout goals). You bet whether the actual combined score will go Over or Under that number. NHL totals typically range from 5.5 to 6.5 goals. The shootout winner will have a goal added to their total. For example, if the score is 2-2 after regulation, and one team wins the shootout, the final score for settlement purposes is 3-2. However, some prop bets are settled on regulation time only — always check the specific rules for each bet at your sportsbook.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.