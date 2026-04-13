NHL Picks Today: 3 NHL Best Bets and Player Props for Monday 4/13/26

Whether it's moneylines, goal props, or who lights the lamp, there are plenty of ways to bet on NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

For additional NHL insights, check out FanDuel Research's daily NHL player prop projections, which are powered by numberFire.

Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.

NHL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Today's Best NHL Betting Picks and Props

BEST BET #1: Buffalo Sabres Moneyline vs. Chicago Blackhawks

Moneyline Buffalo Sabres Apr 14 12:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Step-by-Step Analysis:

This is the most lopsided talent and motivation matchup on Monday's board, making it the safest foundation for tonight's best NHL bets.

Buffalo's form and stakes: The Buffalo Sabres enter with a 49-23-8 record — fifth-best in the NHL — and are fighting for Atlantic Division seeding and potential home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs. With a Lightning loss, the Sabres would need just one point in their final two games to clinch a top-two finish in the Atlantic Division, guaranteeing home-ice advantage in Round 1. That playoff motivation is real and tangible, and it shows in their recent results. The Sabres have won three consecutive games, have won 7 of their last 10 games on the road, and have won 14 of their last 20 games overall. Their most recent game was a dominant 5-0 shutout of Columbus.

Chicago's collapse: The Chicago Blackhawks are in full tank mode. Chicago comes in at 28-38-14 and just absorbed a 7-2 loss to Carolina in their previous game. The Blackhawks have lost their last 6 games at home, lost 8 of their last 10 games, and lost 15 of their last 20 overall. They rank 32nd in the NHL in shots on goal per game and their defensive structure allows over 30 shots against per contest.

The numbers don't lie: Buffalo averages 3.44 goals per game while allowing just 2.95 goals against. The Sabres generate 28.2 shots per game while Chicago allows 30.2 shots per contest. On the other side, Chicago has taken just 1,941 shots all season (32nd in the NHL) and holds a shooting percentage of 10.36% while allowing the opposition 2,386 shots. The shot differential alone tells the story.

Head-to-head: The Blackhawks have lost their last 5 games against the Sabres, and their last meeting ended in a 9-3 demolition in Buffalo's favor.

Goaltending: UPL (Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen) starts for Buffalo in a spot where his team's playoff position is on the line. Motivation for goaltenders is real, especially in late-season games with seeding implications.

Key Metrics Summary:

Metric Buffalo Sabres Chicago Blackhawks Record 49-23-8 28-38-14 Goals/Game 3.44 2.55 Goals Against/Game 2.95 3.29 Shots/Game 28.2 24.7 Last 10 Games 7-3 2-7-2001 Last 5 H2H 5-0 0-5 Home Record (CHI) — 13-18-8

Alternate Puck Line Alternate Puck Line Philadelphia Flyers +1.5 -430 View more odds in Sportsbook

Step-by-Step Analysis:

This is the most emotionally charged game on the Monday slate, and identifying the right angle might be the way to go if you're looking for a bet to include in parlays.

What's at stake for Philadelphia: The recipe is simple for the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday night — win against the Carolina Hurricanes, and they are in the playoffs. This is a do-or-die game for the Flyers in front of their home crowd, and that context is massive. Playoff-or-bust motivation for a home team means something.

Carolina's motivational void: The Hurricanes enter at 52-22-6 — a .684 points percentage, second-best offense in the NHL with 283 goals, and 108 total points. Carolina has earned 108 points and their points percentage is sitting at .684, with 283 goals scored (2nd in the National Hockey League) on the campaign. However, they have more or less locked up the top seed in the Eastern Conference. Teams in this position — already seeded, nothing significant left to play for — frequently let up late in the regular season, especially on the road.

Goaltending edge: Goaltender Dan Vladar is projected to get the start in goal for the Flyers. He has been very good recently, with a 4-1 record in his last five starts, allowing just one goal against in each of those four wins. That's elite recent form from a netminder playing the most important game of his team's season.

Home ice and crowd factor: Xfinity Mobile Arena will be electric. A playoff-on-the-line atmosphere historically depresses scoring and tightens games, which favors the puck line (+1.5) rather than the outright moneyline upset.

The puck line math: Carolina is only a -115 moneyline favorite despite being one of the best teams in hockey — a sign that the market respects this game's context. The combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for this game, with the over at +114 and the under at -140. Books expect a tight, low-scoring contest — exactly the game environment where Philly can cover.

Key Metrics Summary:

Metric Carolina Hurricanes Philadelphia Flyers Record 52-22-6 41-27-12 Goals For (Season) 283 (2nd NHL) 227 PP% 24.58% 15.58% Goalie (Tonight) F. Andersen D. Vladar (4-1 last 5) Motivation Low (clinched) Maximum (must-win) Game Total — 6.5 (tight contest expected) H2H Last 8 (Flyers) — 0-8 vs. Carolina

BEST BET #3: Colorado Avalanche Moneyline at Edmonton Oilers

Moneyline Colorado Avalanche Apr 14 1:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Step-by-Step Analysis:

The marquee late-game matchup of the night features two of the NHL's marquee franchises and the league's two biggest stars — but the NHL odds on this game tell a fascinating story when you peel back the surface narrative.

Colorado is the best team in hockey: The Colorado Avalanche sit at 52-16-11, the best record in the league and a near-certain Presidents' Trophy winner. Nathan MacKinnon leads the team with 52 goals this season, Martin Necas has 61 assists, and Cale Makar anchors the defense with elite two-way play. The Avalanche are averaging 3.70 goals per game and are scoring on 17.9% of their power play opportunities. Defensively, the Avalanche are allowing 2.47 goals per game and are killing 84.1% of their opponents' power plays — the best penalty kill rate in the NHL.

Colorado's road dominance against Edmonton: Colorado is 13-6 straight up in their last 19 games against the Edmonton Oilers. Colorado is 6-0 straight up in their last 6 games on the road overall. Colorado is 6-1 straight up in their last 7 games when playing on the road against Edmonton specifically. This is one of the most lopsided recent head-to-head records in the NHL.

Under trends support the total but Colorado's floor is elite: The total has gone under in 5 of Colorado's last 6 games against Western Conference opponents and under in 5 of Edmonton's last 7 games. The total has gone under in 5 of Edmonton's last 6 games at home and under in 4 of Edmonton's last 6 games played in April. This data suggests a tight, defensively oriented contest — but Colorado's elite defense (2.47 GA/game) is exactly suited to that environment.

Edmonton's defensive vulnerability: The Oilers are allowing 3.29 goals per game and are killing just 77.3% of their opponents' power plays. Colorado's 84.1% penalty kill versus Edmonton's 30.6% power play creates a massive special teams advantage. McDavid (47 goals, 133 points) and Draisaitl are still dangerous, but Edmonton's backend and goaltending rotation (Tristan Jarry, Calvin Pickard) have been inconsistent.

The motivation question: Edmonton needs a Pacific Division title for a better first-round matchup, so they'll be fully engaged. Colorado's motivation is less specific but the Avalanche are too professional and too dominant to coast — MacKinnon and Makar don't mail in performances.

Key Metrics Summary:

Metric Colorado Avalanche Edmonton Oilers Record 52-16-11 40-30-10 Goals/Game 3.70 (Top 3 NHL) 3.44 Goals Against/Game 2.47 3.29 PK% 84.1% (1st NHL) 77.30% PP% 17.90% 30.60% Road Record 27-7-5 — Last 7 at EDM 6-1 SU — View Full Table ChevronDown

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.